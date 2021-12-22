Christmas bird count nearing
The Yakima Valley Audubon Society’s annual Christmas bird count will once again look a little different this year due to COVID-19.
Options to participate will be limited to joining a vaccinated route leader who is comfortable with others tagging along or doing a feeder watch throughout the day that could include your home, your neighborhood or a nearby natural area. The group won’t host its traditional before count breakfast and compilation dinner.
If you’d like to join the Yakima Valley count on Jan. 2, email Danny Granstrand at dgranstrand@gmail.com
BIRD ALERT
Every December, dozens of Yakima area birders take part in the Yakima Valley Audubon’s (YVAS) Christmas Bird Counts (CBCs). From before dawn until dusk, they trek through parks, neighborhoods, and wetlands to identify the species and count the numbers of birds at every site.
The Toppenish count circle was this past Saturday and this year the weather was pleasant and the birding was exceptional. Some of the more interesting finds included an adult peregrine falcon on a water tower in Toppenish, some ruddy ducks and canvasbacks were spotted on some gravel borrow ponds north of town. At the Mt. Adams Golf Course the team found purple finch in the catkin laden ash trees and 2 Harris’s sparrow.
Other birds of note included rough-legged hawk, an Anna’s hummingbird which is very rare for this count, short-eared owl, red-breasted sapsucker which is a first for this count, American tree sparrows in several locations, pacific wren, and swamp sparrow. Local orchards with some unpicked fruit had lots of activity that included some orange-crowned warblers.
A more complete list of this counts results as well as the upcoming Yakima count will be available soon on the YVAS website.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. If you plan to run in the street, bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host their monthly general meeting scheduled for 7-9 p.m. at Fruitvale Grange Hall, 2908 Castlevale Road.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four to five miles with 700 feet of elevation gain up Ahtanum Ridge from Fulbright Park in Union Gap. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe six miles with 800 feet of elevation gain at Maintenance Shed Road near White Pass, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. No parking pass is required. Email Elaine Perko at james.perko@yahoo.com.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike or snowshoe four to five miles with minimal elevation gain near Oak Creek. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Betsy at 509-949-3985 for meeting time and place.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.