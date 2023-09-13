BLM lifts fire, shooting restrictions
The Bureau of Land Management lifted most of the public use fire and shooting restrictions on its lands in several Eastern Washington counties, including Yakima and Kittitas, last Thursday.
Fire managers encourage the public to continue to be cautious with fire and to heed the annual fire prevention order that remains in effect for BLM-managed lands in Washington through the end of October.
Bird alert
Every spring and fall, small migratory birds, called Vaux’s Swifts, pass through Yakima on their way to spend the winter in the south. Old chimneys are popular “roosting” sites, being able to attract several hundred if not thousand birds in a single evening. For many years, these birds have used old chimneys in downtown Yakima, such as Johnson Auto Glass, Triumph Treatment Center, the Larson Building, Yakima Herald-Republic and Ron’s Coin and Book as resting locations as they journey for thousands of miles. Sadly, many chimneys have been demolished, covered, or otherwise made unsuitable for the birds over the years.
So it was refreshing to hear a couple had just enjoyed a dinner in the outdoors area of Provisions Restaurant on Terrace Heights Drive and was leaving at around 7:40 p.m. when they noticed a fairly large flock of small birds swirling over the building. Some of the dark silhouettes darting in the sky began flying into the chimney at the KIMA building, while others continued to circle. This pattern continued for about ten minutes until they had all disappeared into the chimney. The couple noted there must have been at least 50 birds that chose that place for their night’s lodging. These were most likely Vaux’s swifts, the smallest swift in North America.
If you see groupings of swifts in the late afternoon or early evening, let us know because it could help pinpoint a new and important roosting location.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
Also WEDNESDAY: The Yakima Area Arboretum will host an informal native plant identification session along with the Washington Native Plant Society’s Central Washington chapter from 6-7:30 p.m. No registration is required and walk-ins are welcome for this free study group offering handy tools, reference keys and more to identify native plants in our county and state.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
ALSO SATURDAY: Cowiche Creek Brewery will host its annual Cowiche Brew Run, a 5K and 10K through orchards, hops and farms. The 10K starts at 10 a.m. with an entry fee of $60 followed by the 5K at 10:30 a.m. for $55. For more information and to register, go to mypfp.org/cowichebrewrun/.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 4 miles with 600 feet of elevation gain to Dege Peak at Mount Rainier National Park. Additional options could add an extra two miles to Frozen Lake or one extra mile to the Emmons Glacier outlook. Drivers will need a Mount Rainier Pass, America the Beautiful Pass or Digital Pass. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
MONDAY: The Cascadians will host a challenging Sweet 16 hike at Mt. Aix near Bumping Lake, about 13 miles with 4,200 feet of elevation gain. Bring plenty of water and food as there is no good water source along the route, and the trail is exposed for the last few miles, so sun protection is advised. Drivers need an America the Beautiful pass or Northwest Forest pass. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host a 26-mile bike ride with moderate elevation gain up the Teanaway Road to 29 Pines, where they’ll stop for lunch before returning to the starting point. The route is paved and suitable for all bikes, with a few long inclines. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
