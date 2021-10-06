Sno-Park fees going up
The cost of Sno-Park permits will increase by $10 this fall due to the rising cost of operations, according to Washington State Parks.
It’s the first increase since 2009 for the self-funded program that has opened several new permanent Sno-Parks around the state and created temporary locations to meet high demand. Seasonal passes and annual snowmobile permits will now cost $50 and the cost daily Sno-Park permits will increase from $20 to $25.
Special groomed trail stickers will cost $70, up from $40 last winter. For more information, go to parks.state.wa.us.
BIRD ALERT
This is a great time of year look for migrating gulls in Yakima County. Local birders spotted an exquisite juvenile Sabine’s gull as it flew buoyantly near to the shore of Priest Rapids pool. This small delicate gull is generally a prized sighting for birders because it often migrates well offshore from its nests on tundra of the high Arctic. They also noted 20 ring-billed and a couple of California gulls.
Gulls are a fun challenge for birders, from beginners to experts, as one local enthusiast found as he searched for gulls at Rimrock Lake. He noted 3 ring-billed gulls which is probably the most common and easiest gull in our area to identify, 72 California gulls which is a widespread gull of the western half of the United States, 2 herring gulls, a large gull which breeds across North America, Europe and Asia and 1 glaucous-winged gull, a large, stocky gull of the North Pacific.
He also observed a western x glaucous-winged gull. It is hybrids like this and the fact that gulls go through different molts in the first few years of their life that make them so challenging. Don’t be afraid of the gulls. Start slowly, one bird at a time, and you will learn! And take heart, the learning process is on-going.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/yakimaaudubon/ or visit our website at http://yakimaaudubon.org/
ON THE CALENDAR
SATURDAY: Join the Kittitas Environmental Education Network to do some fall planting at Helen McCabe Memorial State Park’s Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center, starting at 9 a.m.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: There will be two hikes at the Emmons Glacier Overlook and Glacier Basin in the White River Campground. One will be a 3-mile hike with 300 feet of elevation the other a 6-miler with 1,600 feet of elevation gain. There will be leaders — Carol (509-833-7989) and Esther — for both and the America The Beautiful Pass required.
THURSDAY: The Yakima Area Arboretum will host the first of three Arboretum Autumn Walks led by education director Garrett Brenden from 9:30-11 a.m. Registration is required and there is a suggested donation of $5 per individual per walk. Participants must practice social distancing and wear masks when necessary. For more information and to register, go to the Arboretum’s Facebook page.
SATURDAY: Cowiche Canyon Conservancy guides will lead Fall Colors Walks of 2.5 and four miles at Snow Mountain Ranch from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees are asked to wear masks and sign up in advance via cowichecanyon.org.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadians will head to Badger Mountain for a 5- to 6-mile hike with about 900 feet of elevation gain. The group will depart Chesterley Park at 9 a.m. to meet up with Lower Valley hikers at the Park & Ride off exit 80 in Prosser, and then travel to Richland and the Westgate Trailhead parking lot off Dallas Road. There will be a stop at Country Mercantile for snacks afterward. Libby (509-837-3609) and Linda (509-965-4275) are the hike leaders. No pass required.
