KEEN hosting Snow Camp
The Kittitas Environmental Education Network will host a five-day snow camp for kids K-5 this December at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center, five miles south of Ellensburg on Canyon Road.
Sessions will run Dec. 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a lunch break where snacks will be provided. Activities include handmade presents, learning about winter traditions throughout the world, bird watching, learning the science behind snowflakes and more.
Registration costs are $200 for the week or $55 for a day. For more information and to sign up, go to ycic.org/snowcamp.
Public lands access free Friday
Entrance to national parks and Washington's state-managed lands will be free Friday to celebrate Veteran's Day.
Day users won't need a Discover Pass for State Parks and lands managed by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife or the Department of Natural Resources. Entrance to Mt. Rainier National Park and others will also be free for day users.
Bird alert
Birders took a last chance birding trip to explore Conrad Meadows this week before the snow got too heavy and were rewarded with some interesting birds, including a golden eagle that flew over and a calling northern pygmy owl. They also spotted hairy woodpecker, northern flicker and several members of the Corvidae family including Canada jay, Steller's jay and common raven. Montane species were also abundant with mountain chickadee, chestnut-backed chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, pacific wren, varied thrush, hermit thrush, American robin, red crossbill and dark-eyed junco all noted.
As we start to experience the onset of winter, we will be seeing an increase in visitors to our feeders. This week a west Yakima resident’s feeders attracted 18 species, with the highlight being a male and female lesser goldfinch that were hanging around a large flock of American goldfinch feeding on lettuce and zinnia seeds. Others at his feeder included California quail, Eurasian collared-dove, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, California scrub-jay, common raven, black-capped chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, American robin, house sparrow, house finch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned and golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and spotted towhee.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street. Runners should wear low light/reflective clothing. A new group called "Too Smart for the Dark" will meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Park pool for a neighborhood run.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “Food/Fun with Food.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
SATURDAY: The Foundation at Kittitas Valley Health is holding its 4th Annual Gobble Wobble 5K at Rotary Park, with all funds raised going to support programs that promote, encourage and assist the advancement of wellness within the community. The 5K will start at 10:15 a.m. following a free toddler dash at 9:30 and a youth one-mile race at 9:45. Registration is available at webscorer.com and fees are $10 for the one-mile youth run and $25 for the 5K.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike three to four miles on moderately rolling terrain with some steep ups and downs in Yakima's Cowiche Canyon uplands. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Marianne at 509-969-3490 for meeting time and place.
