Get wildfire ready
The Washington Department of Natural Resources encourages anyone living in high-risk areas to prepare by signing up for a free Wildfire Ready Plan at wildfireready.dnr.wa.gov.
After answering a few questions, participants will receive their plan and be able to schedule a consultation from local wildfire experts. A year ago, the new Wildfire Ready Neighbors program saw more than 2,200 people sign up with experts making 1,138 in-person home visits and forest health consultations.
Bird Alert
One of the best places in Yakima County to find shrub-steppe dependent birds is the Yakima Training Center (YTC). There were some good birds spotted on the YTC this week and the highlights included 11 greater-sage grouse, a Swainson's hawk, a burrowing owl and sagebrush sparrow. To be issued an installation access pass you must go to the Visitor Control Center (VCC) located the YTC Main Gate and complete an access request form.
A ferruginous hawk, the largest of the North American hawks, is a bird that has become harder to find in the Yakima area due to loss of suitable shrub-steppe habitat. A couple of visiting birders from B.C. spotted one of these magnificent hawks sitting on a post along Highway 24 in the Blackrock area.
You don’t have to go far to experience the beauty and birds of the Yakima Valley’s rugged shrub-steppe landscape. A birder hiking in the Selah Cliffs Nature Area Preserve spotted 17 species including white-throated swift, Lewis's woodpecker, American kestrel, prairie falcon, northern rough-winged swallow, violet-green swallow, ruby-crowned kinglet, canyon wren, Bewick's wren, chipping sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow and yellow-rumped warbler.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Yakima Humane Society will host its annual See Spot Run 5K Fun Run/Walk fundraiser, starting at 10 a.m. at Sherman Park. Register online for $30 with family discounts available at yakimahumane.org. Participants can bring their dog or walk one of the shelter dogs, depending on availability. Medals will be given to the top three adult and youth runners.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “shoes/boots.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host will host Golf 4 Fun, a relaxed and enjoyable outing at River Ridge Golf Course in Selah. Call or text Sharon at 610-703-6750 to RSVP or get more information.
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike two mostly flat miles on a wildflower ramble along the Yakima River following a tour of the Cle Elum Dam led by Chad Stuart from the Bureau of Reclamation. Those interested can meet in Roslyn afterwards for a lunch or snack. Call Marlene and Bruce at 509-901-3980 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host a shrub-steppe habitat walk led by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife habitat biologist Scott Downes. Bring water and sun protection, and expect to walk around two to three miles. Participants must register for this free walk by going to eventbrite.com or following the link on the CCC's Facebook page.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will host A 10-mile hike with 1,800 feet of elevation gain at Gingko Petrified Forest State Park near Vantage, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. The group will start by going to a large, petrified log buried in a hillside, then proceed on to a standing petrified log before returning. Portions of the hike are steep and rocky, and drivers will need a Discover Pass. Contact Jim Boyd at 509-823-4123 or redlancia@yahoo.com for more information.
MONDAY: The Cascadians will host a five-mile hike with 1,972 feet of elevation gain at Baldy Mountain in the Yakima River Canyon, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. This challenging, steep hike leads to magnificent views with an option to stop halfway. Drivers need a BLM day pass or an American the Beautiful pass. Contact Betsy Martin at 509-949-3985 for more information.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host a seven-mile hike with 1,300 feet of elevation gain to Rowena Plateau and McCall Point in the Columbia Gorge near Mosier, Ore., with departure at 7:30 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Contact Dan Fortier at 509-952-5900 for more information.
