Input sought for salmon fishing rules
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants public comment on its proposed rules for the 2023-24 recreational and commercial salmon fishing seasons.
More than a dozen meetings were during the spring’s annual North of Falcon salmon season-setting process, and the full recreational and commercial rule making package can be found at wdfw.wa.gov. Comments can be submitted there using the web form, by emailing nof2023-recreational@publicinput.com or by leaving a voicemail at 855-925-2801, project code 6675.
The deadline for comments is June 8, when a public hearing will be held virtually beginning at 2 p.m. Registration is available on WDFW’s website.
Cascadians to learn about Snake River dams
Guests Emily Washines, Marc Sullivan and Margie Van Cleave will discuss if and how the dams on the lower Snake River should be removed at this month’s Cascadians general meeting.
Salmon face more threats than ever and while the benefits of dams are declining, the cost of upkeep continues to increase. Salmon, farmers and shippers, as well as tribal and river communities, face uncertainty as state and federal governments search for a path forward to preserve this major river and ecosystem.
To learn more, join the Cascadians from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Auditorium at The Terraces at Summitview in Yakima. Prior to the meeting, The Cascadians will host their New Member Orientation at 6 p.m. in the Living Care Retirement Community’s Village Café West room at 6 p.m.
Bird alert
A good area to see some of the harder-to-find warblers in Yakima County is at the Pineside Sno-Park on Forest Road 82 south of Mt Adams. A Yakima birder spent several hours there and was rewarded with an impressive warbler list that include Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, black-throated gray warbler, Townsend’s warbler, hermit warbler, a couple of Townsend’s x hermit warbler hybrids and Wilson’s warbler.
He also noted turkey vulture, northern flicker, Hammond’s flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, Cassin’s vireo, warbling vireo, common raven, chestnut-backed chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, hermit thrush, dark-eyed junco and western tanager. Nearby at Gotchen Station, along road Forest Road 8225, while fighting cool winds and spitting rain, he added a red-breasted sapsucker and house wren.
The Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge is always worth a stop this time of year. A Seattle birder visited there this week and tallied an impressive 56 species of birds. Highlights included blue-winged teal, cinnamon teal, northern shoveler, gadwall, American wigeon, Virginia rail, sora, black-necked stilt, Wilson’s snipe, American bittern, great egret, northern harrier, bald eagle, Swainson’s hawk, three juvenile great horned owl, downy woodpecker, willow flycatcher, both western and eastern kingbird, northern rough-winged, tree, barn and cliff swallow, gray catbird, savannah sparrow, yellow-breasted chat, yellow-headed blackbird, Bullock’s oriole, common yellowthroat, yellow warbler, western tanager, black-headed grosbeak, and lazuli bunting.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 8+ flat miles with 600 feet of elevation gain at Mammoth Rock, where they’ll visit several sandstone formations in the West Fork Teanaway area. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
