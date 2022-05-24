Walla Walla man begins PCT thru hike
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin advertising consultant Phil Koon began his attempt to thru-hike the 2,650 mile Pacific Crest Trail in southern California on Tuesday.
The Florida native said he's been an avid hiker for years and originally wanted to complete the Appalachian Trail before moving out Washington last December. He acquired one of the last passes given out this season for the famous trail, which begins near Campo, Calif., and ends in Manning Park, British Columbia, just across the Canadian border.
Koon plans to document his journey on YouTube, where he posts under the username FB Adventures, and he hopes to finish by October 1.
Bluebird trail celebrating 40th year
The Yakima Audubon Society will recognize the successes of its Vredenburgh Bluebird Trail, 40 years after Auduboners first put out nest boxes for bluebirds in the nearby Wenas Valley.
More than 17,000 bluebirds have fledged from the program since its inception, with volunteers also monitoring the birds' nesting progress each year and compiling the data of numbers fledged for both Western and Mountain Bluebirds. Featured speaker and former Yakima Herald-Republic "Wildlife Moment" author Andy Stepniewski will share information about both species of bluebirds and how nesting programs have helped mitigate declining populations due to widespread logging and habitat loss.
New chairperson Karen Zook and recently retired chairperson Richard Repp contributed many photos and insight. The Zoom program's scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and the link can be found at yakimaaudubon.org.
Cascadians to host Sporthaus speakers
Sporthaus owner Sig Fossum and staff member Braydon Shields will share news of upcoming changes at the local outdoors and sporting goods store, notably in regards to cycling, at Wednesday's Cascadians monthly meeting.
The recent closure of Revolution Cycle gave Sporthaus an opportunity to add cycling to its repertoire, including ebikes. Sporthaus started in the early 1950s and specializes in skiing, snowboarding, tennis, hiking and climbing.
The presentation is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the Meyer Auditorium at the Living Care Retirement Center in Yakima and will be preceded by a new member orientation from 6-7 p.m. in the building's Village Café West room. Anyone interested can join the club or stop by to learn more about what The Cascadians do.
Bird Alert
The Sunnyside Wildlife Area at Giffin Lake near Mabton continues to be a hotspot for migrating birds, especially shore birds. This week, birders tallied just fewer than 100 species of birds. The highlight was a rare stilt sandpiper making a stopover as it flies from its wintering grounds in South America to its breeding grounds in the Arctic. Other shorebirds observed included black-necked stilt, American avocet, semipalmated plover, killdeer, least sandpiper, western sandpiper, long-billed dowitcher, Wilson's snipe, Wilson's phalarope, red-necked phalarope, spotted sandpiper, greater yellowlegs and lesser yellowlegs. They also noted these denizens of the marsh: Virginia rail, sora, American bittern, great egret and black-crowned night-heron.
Birders looking for woodpeckers also did well this week. Searching the Bethel Ridge area they noted a pair of Williamson’s sapsuckers, the female appeared to be incubating eggs as she stayed in the nest cavity most of the time, a couple of red-naped sapsuckers, a male and female, red-breasted sapsucker that were spotted near a newly excavated nest cavity, a pair of black-backed woodpeckers were drumming and setting up their territory. They also spotted downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, white-headed woodpecker and a couple of pileated woodpeckers. Also of note here were dusky flycatcher, warbling vireo, 13 red crossbills and two white-winged crossbills.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike more than five miles with 1,100 feet of elevation gain in Black Canyon in the Wenas Valley. There will be an option to hike to the top of the ridge where you can take in views of the Stuart Range, Mt. Rainier and Mt. Adams. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 or Alison at 509-961-5432 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host will host Golf 4 Fun, a relaxed and enjoyable outing at Westwood Golf Course in Yakima. Call or text Sharon at 610-703-6750 to RSVP or get more information.
TUESDAY: Join The Cascadians for their hike of the month at Robinson Canyon west of Ellensburg, a moderate to difficult loop of more than eight miles with 1,700 feet of elevation gain. There are some steep, rocky off-trail portions and stream crossings, so this hike is recommended for experienced hikers only. Departure is at 7 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot and drivers will need a Discover Pass. This hike is aimed at interested or new members, who can sign up at cascadians.org/Calendar.
