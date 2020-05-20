More roads opened in Ahtanum
The Department of Natural Resources announced the opening of all regular Green Dot roads in the Ahtanum State Forest after temporary closures for repairs and restoration.
Vandalism during the stay-at-home order forced a delay after most state lands opened for day-use on May 5. Some areas remain difficult to access due to snow and travel is not advised around Darland Mountain because of significant snow levels.
All campgrounds on DNR lands remain closed. For more information, go to dnr.wa.gov/open.
Public input sought for target shooting rules
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants public comments on a proposed update to statewide target shooting rules.
The rule would define recreational target shooting and specify when and where it’s allowed, as well as what targets can be used of wildlife department lands. Required backstops would be defined as an “unobstructed earthen mound or bank at least eight feet in height which must stop the progress of and contain all projectiles, ricochets and fragments in a safe manner.”
Comments can be sent via wdfw.wa.gov until June 10 and a public hearing for the rule update will be held at the Fish and Wildlife Commission’s June 12 meeting. Locally, construction is underway for improvements at the target shooting range off of Buffalo Road.
Bird Alert
While none have been reported this year in Yakima County, this might be a good time to look for white-faced ibis in the marshes and backwaters of our area. There have been reports from the Walla Walla River Delta of flocks as large as 69 of these medium-sized wading birds that sport a long, decurved bill. While this species has an extremely large range, it is a very rare visitor to our county and this may be a good year to find them.
The birding was good this week along the Old Goldendale Road, where birders spotted over 40 species including a delicate little wader: a red-necked phalarope that is as comfortable swimming as it is on land. The females of this species are more brightly colored than the males, which is unusual for the bird world. Other good birds reported from this area included three teal species — blue-winged, cinnamon and green-winged — as well as sora, black-necked stilt, great egret, all five of our swallow species, savannah sparrow and Bullock’s oriole.
A Naches Heights resident was enjoying a walk through the local orchards and sagebrush, noting the usual birds of the area, when a new song caught her attention. She was thrilled when she discovered it was a Say’s phoebe, a common and colorful little flycatcher that’s always a treat to see.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.