RCO online survey
The Washington Recreation and Conservation Office wants residents to fill out a survey to help determine how state and federal funds will be spent.
Information from the survey will help the RCO craft a statewide recreation and conservation plan to prioritize funding for the next five years. Participants can enter a drawing for a Visa gift card up to $200.
Find the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/3HM8B7S.
Green, Anderson win Senior buttons
Gabin Green and Damian Anderson won Senior division buttons at Week 10 of the Yakima Sporstmen’s Association W.K. Button Shoot.
Done Seipel and Bruce Anderson won Super Senior buttons and D.J. Blankenship won the 12-gauge event with a 23, while Dave Baum won the sub-gauge event. In the Singles event, the team of Dale Klingele, Paul Klingele, Jason Klingele, John Klingele and John Cushing all shot 25 straight.
Bird alert
Birders along the Pumphouse Road near the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge spotted an Eurasian wigeon and while rare, this foreign visitor is regularly found in the Yakima area among wintering flocks of American wigeon. They also noted cackling and Canada goose, American wigeon, mallard, northern pintail, green-winged teal, northern harrier, bald eagle, common raven, white-crowned sparrow, and western meadowlark.
Other birders in this area watched as a prairie falcon took a green-winged teal off a pond and ate it on shore. They noted it later drove off two red-tailed hawks that approached its prey. They also added an amazing 126 tundra swans, wood duck, gadwall, ring-necked duck, a female hooded merganser, ring-necked pheasant, pied-billed grebe, mourning dove, American coot, Wilson’s snipe, greater yellowlegs, great horned owl, tree swallow, ruby-crowned kinglet, Bewick’s wren and golden-crowned sparrow to the list.
A morning spent in the Wenas near Ellensburg Pass area proved productive for one local birder as he tallied 18 species. Highlights included our national symbol the bald eagle as well as hairy woodpecker, a couple of male white-headed woodpeckers, a merlin that small, dark falcon once known as the “pigeon hawk” because it somewhat resembles a pigeon in flight, Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, a handful of pygmy nuthatch, the smallest member of the nuthatch family found in North American, western bluebird, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch and 21 red crossbills that were confirmed nesting with young.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
THURSDAY: The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host an evening of poems, stories and music from Yakima Valley writers. The online Zoom event starts at 6 p.m. and registration is available on the CCC’s Facebook page.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m. with the theme “Intentional Camera Movement.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom Meeting, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
TUESDAY: Pheasants Forever will return to hosting a monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at Magic’s Pizza in Selah. The agenda includes reviewing officer positions, including president, treasurer, banquet chair, habitat chair and event chair, as well as a banquet, mentor hunts and habitat projects.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The Kittitas Environmental Education Network will host its regular habitat meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 at Helen McCabe Park’s Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center. Discussion will include habitat improvement projects, the KEEN native plant sale and plans for recreational improvements at YCIC.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe five to six miles with 900 feet of elevation gain to the expansion area of the White Pass Nordic Center. The group may also go towards Deer and Sand Lake depending on snow conditions and the interest of the group for a lunch stop before returning to the cars. Call Betsy at 509-949-3985 or Susan at 509-930-9378 for meeting time and place.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 6.2 miles with 494 feet of elevation gain along a loop from the Cowiche Uplands to the canyon, starting from the Scenic Drive parking lot. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Wies at 509-965-7587 for meeting time and place.
