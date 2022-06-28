Walla Walla hiker returns to PCT after injury
Walla Walla’s Phil Koon returned to the Pacific Crest Trail at California’s Walker Pass following an injury-induced hiatus.
The 47-year-old’s doctor told him he’d been hiking with a fractured vertebrae, likely for most of the more than 200 miles he’d completed in the southern California desert. Koon still hopes to reach Canada by October 1 and wants to go back in the fall to complete the approximately 430 miles of desert he’s skipping to resume his 2,650-mile journey near the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Bird Alert
One of the great things about watching birds as a hobby is you can pretty much do it wherever you are. This week a couple of birders visiting Yakima were able to bird from the balcony of their riverside room at the Baymont Wyndham, tallying the following 11 species: mourning dove, common nighthawk, white-throated swift, northern rough-winged swallow, cliff swallow, American robin, cedar waxwing, house sparrow, house finch, red-winged blackbird and Brewer’s blackbird.
Last week the Leach Lake campground was opened for the season and one birder visiting there was able to spot osprey, pileated woodpecker, warbling vireo, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, varied thrush and western tanager. This is a great location to get away from the heat and see some good birds.
One birder found that even though the area around Cash Prairie on Bethel Ridge had been logged and heavily damaged by wildfire there were still fun birds to see in the area. He was able to see a red-tailed hawk, a Williamson’s sapsucker, eight very raucous Clark’s nutcracker, common raven, mountain chickadee, hermit thrush that could be heard singing everywhere, American robin, chipping sparrow and several brightly colored western tanagers.
A few other noteworthy birds found on Bethel Ridge were common nighthawk, common poorwill, flammulated owl and the locally invasive barred owl.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the Northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
MONDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the annual Kiutus Jim runs, featuring 8K and 13K races in White Swan, starting and finishing at Toppenish Creek Grounds-Pavilion-Longhouse Ceremonial Grounds. Runners can register on-site from 7-8 a.m. for $16 before the race starts at 8 a.m.
GETTING OUTDOORS
WEDNESDAY: All riders are welcome for a weekly community group mountain bike ride at 6:30 p.m. at the Rocky Top trails on Rocky Top Road in Yakima. The rides will continue as long as daylight and weather permit. All riders must have a helmet, bike and tire repair kit. For more information, contact yakimavalleymtbteam@gmail.com.
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 6.5 miles with 1,500 feet of elevation gain up to White’s Ridge along the Grey Rock Trail in the Ahtanum State Forest, starting at Tree Phones with an option to add another 1.5 miles and 300 feet of elevation to see the Ghost Forest. Call Jeff and Joyce at 509-966-5432 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their Hike of the Month for new or prospective members along the Pacific Crest Trail from Chinook Pass to the Sourdough Gap/Crystal Lake Overlook at Mt. Rainier, Green Trails map 270, a seven-mile hike with 1,300 feet of elevation gain with an option to wait at Sheep Lake for just four miles with 500 feet of elevation gain. There will also be an option to swim or wade in Sheep Lake before going back to the trailheead. Departure is at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Drivers need a Northwest Forest Pass or America the Beautiful Pass. Contact Jeff and Joyce at 509-966-5432 for more information.
