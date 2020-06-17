Boulder Cave could remain closed in 2020
The Forest Service said Boulder Cave might remain closed this year to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Upgrades including a new viewing platform were added last summer to the popular area about 20 miles west of Naches off of State Route 410. Boulder Cave generally opens in late May or early June and closes at the start of October to protect its bat population.
Bird Alert
At the head of the Little Rattlesnake Creek, on the north slope of Bethel Ridge, you’ll find Cash Prairie, which is one of my favorite birding spots. When the roads finally become clear of snow, usually by early June, you can easily walk the roads and meadows of this beautiful prairie and enjoy some good birding.
This week birders who visited Cash Prairie tallied a list of birds that included calliope hummingbird, Clark’s nutcracker, ruby-crowned kinglet, hermit thrush, Cassin’s finch, pine siskin, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow-rumped warbler and Townsend’s warbler. This is definitely a place that should be on your list of places to see birds.
Just north of Trout Lake and still in Yakima County lies Pineside Sno-Park, which in winter offers 20 miles of groomed ski and snowshoe trails for non-motorized use only, but this time of year also offers great birding opportunities. The real attraction here is that this is one of the few places in Yakima County to find hermit warblers and while a lot of the birds seen are hybrids of the Townsend’s warbler and hermit warbler, it is still possible to find a hermit or two. This week, birders also spotted rufous hummingbird, pileated woodpecker, olive-sided flycatcher, Hammond’s flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, pacific-slope flycatcher, veery, Swainson’s thrush, purple finch, pine siskin, black-throated gray warbler, red-eyed vireo, red crossbill and northern saw-whet owl.
