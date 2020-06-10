Grant will improve private land hunting access
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced a $2.7 million grant it received in March to enhance access to private lands statewide.
Spokesperson Sam Montgomery said in Region 3, which includes Yakima County, funds will be used to focus on waterfowl, upland game, big game, fishing and wildlife viewing opportunities. Private landowners can enroll their property in Feel Free to Hunt, Register to Hunt, Hunt by Reservation or Hunt by Written Permission programs, available at wdfw.wa.gov.
The improvements will be implemented over the next three years with projects set to begin this summer. Interested local landowners can call Region 3 private lands biologist Seth Hulett at 509-786-1923 or email him at Seth.Hulett@dfw.wa.gov with any questions.
Bird Alert
Well, the breeding season appears to be in full swing around the county with lots of birds sitting on eggs and others working tirelessly to feed their freshly hatched young. The Vredenburgh Bluebird Trail, which has 132 nest boxes along a 14-mile stretch of North Wenas Road between Audubon Road and Durr Road, has already fledged 41 western and 63 mountain bluebirds have nest boxes still containing 119 eggs and 179 young. So things are looking good for bluebirds this year.
A birder in Milk Canyon observed three white-headed woodpeckers, one of which was a female incubating her egg and a northern flicker occupying a nest. He also noted hairy and pileated woodpecker as well as northern flicker.
Birders in the Wenas Campground spotted a female sooty grouse with two recently fledged young and in the upper end of the Umtanum Creek Trail both house wrens and yellow-breasted chat were spotted carrying food for their young.
At Rocky Prairie there were several nesting birds including white-headed woodpecker seen feeding young, gray flycatchers gathering nesting material, western bluebird at a confirmed occupied nest and recently fledged chipping sparrows. Cliff swallows and a red-tailed hawk were occupying nests in the Tieton River area near the Oak Creek feeding station.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.