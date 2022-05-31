Park Rangers camp spots open
The Kittitas Environmental Education Network announced it opened 200 more spot for its Windy City Park Rangers day camp/child care program in Kittitas County.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade and participate from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday-Friday from June 20 to August 26 at Ellensburg's Mountain View Park, North Alder Street Park, Rotary/West Ellensburg/Irene Reinhart Park and Kiwanis Park. The nature immersion program with daily STEM activities mixed with art, recreation and more can be paid for on a sliding-scale donation basis from $0 a week to $150 a week, with financial support available.
For more information, go to ycic.org.
Bird Alert
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five to six miles with 1,900 feet of elevation gain along the White's Ridge trail in the Ahtanum State Forest, near Ahtanum Meadows. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 or Susan at 509-930-9378 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: Join The Cascadians for a six to seven mile hike with 1,900 feet of elevation gain at Iron Bear near Blewett Pass, Green Trails Map 209. There is an option to turn back at two miles at the junction at Iron Bear Pass. Departure is at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot and high clearance vehicles are suggested. No pass required.
NEXT WEDNESDAY: All riders are welcome for a community group mountain bike ride every Wednesday, starting June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rocky Top trails on Rocky Top Road in Yakima. The rides will continue as long as daylight and weather permit. All riders must have a helmet, bike and tire repair kit. For more information, contact yakimavalleymtbteam@gmail.com
NEXT WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host will host Golf 4 Fun, a relaxed and enjoyable outing at Suntides Golf Course in Gleed. Call or text Sharon at 610-703-6750 at least three days before the scheduled date to RSVP.
ALSO NEXT WEDNESDAY: Join The Cascadians for a hike of four miles with minimal elevation gain at Icicle Gorge, Green Trails Map 177 Chiwaukum Mountain, for an easy loop hike following Icicle Creek as it rushes through Icicle Gorge below. Departure is at 8 a.m. from the Chesterly Park parking lot and he group will meet up with the campers at the Cascadians' week-long trip to Lake Wenatchee State Park. Drivers need a Northwest Forest Pass or an America the Beautiful Pass. Call Rita at 509-594-0543 or Carol at 509-833-7989.
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.