BIRD ALERT
Birders continue to find good birds right in their own backyards, especially those who have planted plants that help attract the birds. This week one such resident of a Terrace Heights neighborhood observed some cool birds in his yard including; Eurasian collared-dove, three species of hummingbird with black-chinned, Anna’s, and rufous hummingbird, common raven, cliff swallow, American robin, house finch, pine siskin, American goldfinch and brown-headed cowbird.
A birder walked the riparian along the North Fork Ahtanum creek between mileposts 2.5 and 7.5 and was able to spot 35 species with the following highlights: black-chinned hummingbird, western screech-owl, red-naped sapsucker, downy woodpecker, western wood-pewee, pacific-slope flycatcher, warbling vireo, three swallow species with violet-green, barn and cliff swallow all noted.
He also spotted a bushtit a playful and very social songbird that twitters as it flies between shrubs and thickets, both rock and house wren, gray catbird and at least four veery were could be heard singing their haunting, ethereal song. There were also cedar waxwing, purple finch, Cassin’s finch, Bullock’s oriole.
Warblers were well represented with, Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s, warbler, yellow warbler as well as western tanager, black-headed grosbeak and the beautiful lazuli bunting rounding out the list.
