Wildfire restrictions in effect
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced restrictions last week to prohibit activities with the potential to cause wildfires in Eastern Washington.
Visitors on WDFW-managed lands east of the Cascades can no longer make fires or campfires, shoot guns for target shooting or other recreational purposes, smoke outside an enclosed vehicle, wield and operate chainsaws or operate a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads, as well as in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
These restrictions will be in effect until further notice except the target shooting rules, which expire Sept. 16. For more information go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Bird alert
You don’t have to journey to exotic places to enjoy birdwatching. A Cowiche Canyon mother and son had an exciting afternoon as they sat on the deck, under the shade of a flowering plum tree, watching a little red-breasted nuthatch working its way down the trunk of the tree a mere 4 feet away from them. They also enjoy the red-tail hawk babies that fly down from the top of Naches Heights Grade behind their house and find it amusing when the young hawks get very agitated as a robin harasses them in the yard.
With a little effort you can turn your yard into an oasis for birds. A Terrace Heights resident, who has planted his yard to attract the birds, was rewarded with visits this week from Eurasian collared-dove, Anna’s hummingbird, rufous hummingbird, California scrub-jay, common raven, barn swallow, American robin, house finch, American goldfinch, Bullock’s oriole and brown-headed cowbird.
If your yard isn’t very bird friendly try one of the local parks or as one Yakima resident does visit a local cemetery. This week birders at Tahoma Cemetery observed mallard, California quail, Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, killdeer, downy woodpecker, red-tailed hawk, great horned owl, western wood-pewee, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, American crow, violet-green swallow, barn swallow, red-breasted nuthatch, European starling, American robin, cedar waxwing, house sparrow, house finch, American goldfinch and red-winged blackbird.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The Yakima Area Arboretum and the Washington Native Plant Society’s Central Washington chapter will host a free, informal native plant identification session from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Arboretum. No registration required. Walk-ins welcome.
THURSDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will host the next event in its Summer of Stewardship along Wilson Creek at 1100 Woodhouse Loop. Volunteers will weed and water along the creek’s right bank to help protect recently installed plants from weeds and dry conditions, starting at 3 p.m. Tools, gloves refreshments and snacks will be provided. For more information and to sign up, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 5 miles with 1,00 feet of elevation at Burnt Mountain north of Rimrock Lake. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will hike 10 miles with 3,500 feet of elevation gain along a challenging trail with steep inclines up to 3rd Burroughs Mountain from White River Campground at Mount Rainier National Park. Drivers need and America The Beautiful pass, a Mount Rainier annual pass or a day pass. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will climb at McNeil Peak north of Rimrock Lake. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
