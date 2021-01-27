Four break perfect scores at Week 4 of Button Shoot
Jeff Mitchell, Brett Johansen and John Klingele all broke perfect scores in the men’s division to win buttons at Week 4 of the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association’s W.K. Button Shoot.
Super Senior Bob Scheffelmaier also shot a perfect 25 to win his division. D.J. Blankenship held off Dave Hoffert in a lengthy shoot-off to win the Senior division and Deanna Turnbull broke an 18 to win her button in the Ladies’ Division.
BIRD ALERT
A merganser trifecta was the highlight on I-82 Pond #5 where a Yakima birder found a male and a female red-breasted merganser, nine hooded mergansers and 19 common mergansers, as well as two green-winged teals, a pied-billed grebe, a couple of great blue herons, a northern harrier and two bald eagles.
A resident along Wide Hollow Road has been entertaining an Anna’s hummingbird most of the winter and was surprised this week when a very early arriving rufous hummingbird showed up at the feeder as well.
A short hike of the Selah Cliffs Nature Area Preserve was pretty quiet bird-wise with only a red-tailed hawk, an American kestrel, a black-billed magpie, four common ravens, a dozen dark-eyed juncos, a lone song sparrow and the bird of the day a singing rock wren.
A few good birds were found along Cowiche Creek this week with eight wild turkeys, five mourning doves, four red-tailed hawks, two Lewis’s woodpeckers, a couple of common ravens and two varied thrushes being observed.
There was also a flock of 26 wild turkeys spotted along the North Wenas Road. A ray of hope for an area devastated by fire this past summer.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.