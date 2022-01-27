Bergeron to speak at monthly Audubon meeting
International Bird Rescue CEO JD Bergeron will lead a presentation titled “Albatross on Midway Island” at the Yakima Valley Audubon Society’s monthly meeting Thursday night.
Bergeron participated in the 2019 annual nesting albatross census at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, the site of the world’s largest albatross nesting colony with more than two million birds. The work of Bergeron and other researchers provided vital information to researchers, managers, conservation groups and the global community interested in preserving and protecting oceanic seabirds and their nesting habitats.
The free program starts at 7 p.m. on Zoom, preceded by a chance to visit with others at 6:45 p.m. For more information and the Zoom link, go to the Audubon Society’s Facebook page.
Rocky Top trails closed
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy announced all single track trails at Rocky Top are temporarily closed due to mud.
They’re expected to open again on April 1, after winter damage can be repaired. The closure protects the fragile trails, which are managed by the Single Track Alliance of Yakima.
Other CCC trails could potentially close as well, and the organization wants users to report any instances of significant mud. For more information, go to the group’s Facebook page.
Feedback sought on recreation strategy
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants help from the public as it works to finalize a 10-year recreation strategy for lands managed by the department.
A draft of the strategy and associated State Environment Policy Act documents can be found at wdfw.wa.gov. Comments can be submitted through WDFW’s online comment portal or by emailing 10YearRecStrategy@PublicInput.com 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Wildlife department director Kelly Susewind said in a statement he hopes to hear from all types of land users.
Black bear season reconsidered
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4-3 to accept a petition to allow the wildlife department to initiate rule-making for a special spring black bear season in 2022.
A 4-4 tie in November effectively canceled the spring hunt last season the commission accepted one of six different petitions to bring back a hunt. The department plans to initiate a rule-making proposal soon and the commission also approved a motion declaring an intent to conduct a comprehensive review of a spring bear hunting policy starting this spring.
For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Klingele wins button
Paul Klingele knocked off Joel Moberly in a shoot off from Week 3 to win the only men’s button awarded in Week 4 of the W.K. Button Shoot at the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association on Sunday.
Super Senior Jon Cichowski broke a 24 to win his button and Ladies’ shooter Renee Blankenship and Junior shooter Georgina Anderson both won their divisions. After shooting 24s in the men’s division, John Auckland and Jason Klingele will compete in a carry over shoot off next week, and Stan Shields and Joel Moberly will do the same for the Senior division button.
BIRD ALERT
A common winter birding misconception is that there are few birds to enjoy during the coldest months. In fact, many beautiful and unusual birds show up in Yakima County in the winter.
This week, birders found northern saw-whet owls at both Fullbright Park and Reservation Memorial Park. These gorgeous little owls are strictly nocturnal and during the day they depend on their plumage for camouflage when roosting in dense foliage. Western screech owls have been active lately and their bouncing ball call could be heard in Sunnyside and Yakima neighborhoods.
Because of scarce food supplies, birds are more than eager to visit feeders in the winter. This week, a Terrace Heights resident’s feeder attracted a Harris’s sparrow in juvenile plumage, a species found mostly in the interior of North America. His feeders also attracted an Anna’s hummingbird, pine siskin, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow and a sharp-shinned hawk.
Incidental sightings of note included nine wild turkeys along the Wenas road, a peregrine falcon in Toppenish, four American tree sparrows along Old Goldendale Road, Townsend’s solitaire at the Yakima Area Arboretum and a red-breasted merganser in the Priest Rapids Dam tail race.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. for runs of 2.5-4 miles. For location, check for updates on the Hard Core Runners’ Facebook page. Bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe 4-5 miles with minimal elevation gain at Bumping Lake. Call Susie at 509-941-8383 for meeting time and place.
SATURDAY: White Pass will host its weekly twilight snowshoe tour through the White Pass Nordic Center. Guide Sara Lasha Washburn will lead the group from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. for a cost of $59, including equipment and refreshments following the tour. Register at skiwhitepass.com.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will take a tour around Sunnyside to view the bronzes, Veteran’s Plaza, local schools and a short section of The Lower Valley Pathway. Bring a lunch to get out of the cold at a leader’s home with dessert and coffee to follow. Call Libby at 509-961-2363 or Linda at 509-965-4275.
