White Pass set for night skiing
Skiers and snowboarders can head up to White Pass Saturday for the area’s third night skiing event of the season.
“Light Up the Night!” will go until 8 p.m. and celebrate the late Jared “Red” Yoakum, a beloved member of the White Pass crew. A portion of each ticket will go to the Wellness House Capital Campaign with the goal of raising enough money to claim the naming rights for the Fireplace Grotto to memorialize Yoakum.
Bring battery-powered lights to help create a light show on the hill. For more information, go to skiwhitepass.com.
Robins wins Week 5 buttonCurt Robins broke a 23 to earn the Men’s division button in Week 5 of the W.K. Button Shoot at the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association on Sunday.
In a pair of Week 4 shoot-offs, Jason Klingele beat John Aukland for a Men’s button and Stan Shields outshot Joel Moberly for a Senior button. Don Lint broke a 24 to win the Super Senior division for Week 5 and Seniors Joel Froehlich, Joel Moberly and Dave Hoffert all broke 23 to earn buttons.
BIRD ALERT
A couple of hours spent in the area of the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge turned up almost 30 species for local birders. The waterfowl list included over 500 Canada geese, five tundra swan, American wigeon, hundreds of mallards and northern pintails, green-winged teal, common merganser, as well as American coot and great-blue heron.
Raptors were also present with an immature and an adult bald eagle making the list along with northern harrier, Cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk and American kestrel rounding out the day. Other birds of interest around the refuge included ruby-crowned kinglet, Bewick’s wren, cedar waxwing, and yellow-rumped warbler.
Having bird feeders is a great way to encourage songbirds to visit your yard and it is at least one way of connecting to nature and an opportunity to view birds during frigid weather. A residential feeder in Terrace Heights this week attracted Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, a hearty Anna’s hummingbird, California scrub-jay, cedar waxwing, house finch, pine siskin, our state bird the American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, song sparrow and spotted towhee. Of course, if you feed birds you have to feed them all. He also had sharp-shinned hawk, American kestrel and merlin all looking for an easy lunch.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. for runs of 2.5-4 miles. For location, check for updates on the Hard Core Runners’ Facebook page. Bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will take a tour around Sunnyside to view the bronzes, Veteran’s Plaza, local schools and a short section of The Lower Valley Pathway. Bring a lunch to get out of the cold at a leader’s home with dessert and coffee to follow. Call Libby at 509-961-2363 or Linda at 509-965-4275.
SATURDAY: White Pass will host its weekly twilight snowshoe tour through the White Pass Nordic Center. Guide Sara Lasha Washburn will lead the group from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. for a cost of $59, including equipment and refreshments following the tour. Register at skiwhitepass.com.
ALSO SATURDAY: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist and Yakima Basin Beaver Project co-creator William Meyer will lead a walk and talk about beavers, starting at the Cowiche Canyon East trailhead at 10 a.m. Participants must pre-register. To learn more and sign up, go to the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Facebook page.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe five miles on mostly level terrain at Halfway Flat near Old Scab Mountain, following the Bumping River for an in and out route. Call Susan at 509-930-9378 or Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
