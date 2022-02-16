Conley to discuss fish trends
Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife executive director Alex Conley will discuss the trends and issues facing native fish in the Mid-Columbia Basin as part of the Mid-Columbia Fisheries winter speaker series Tuesday night.
This free online event will begin at 7:30 and Mid-Columbia Fisheries is accepting donations to support its work to recover native fish in local rivers and streams. To learn more and find the link to the discussion, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.
Klingele takes button
James Klingele broke a perfect score to win the Week 7 button at the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association’s W.K. Button Shoot on Sunday.
Two ties mean carryover next week for Scot Panattoni and Nick Kramer in the Senior division after they broke 24s, as well as Ken Sander and Hank McClearly in the Super Senior division after they both broke 23. Jennifer Klingele broke a 23 to win the Ladies’ division and Ella Lynch won the Junior button in her debut.
Bird alert
The weather has finally started to warm up and with warmer temps come the thawing of the small lakes and ponds around the Yakima Valley. That means more open and enticing water to attract waterfowl.
This week the irrigation reservoir on Van Belle Road near Sunnyside was completely ice-free and had six greater white-fronted geese mixed in with hundreds of Canada and cackling geese. The deep water of this pond also attracted ring-necked duck, lesser scaup, bufflehead, common goldeneye and common merganser.
The small farm pond along Highway 12 between Outlook and Granger has also thawed and was almost immediately visited by several redhead, as well as Canada goose, mallard and bufflehead. Closely searching the little weedy island in the center of this pond also turned up a couple of Wilson’s snipe.
This week, owls were active in several areas with short-eared owl reported along Lateral C Road, long-eared owl spotted near Buena and several great-horned owl reported from Lateral C Road and the White Swan area.
Some of the first signs of migration came this week with the sighting of a mountain bluebird along the Ridge Road north of Mabton and Say’s phoebes spotted along the Glade Road and also at Ft. Simcoe.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m. with the theme “Upside Down.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom Meeting, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. for runs of 2.5-4 miles. For location, check for updates on the Hard Core Runners’ Facebook page. Bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe five miles on mostly level terrain at Halfway Flat near Old Scab Mountain, following the Bumping River for an in and out route. Call Susan at 509-930-9378 or Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
SATURDAY: White Pass will host its weekly twilight snowshoe tour through the White Pass Nordic Center. Guide Sara Lasha Washburn will lead the group from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. for a cost of $59, including equipment and refreshments following the tour. Register at skiwhitepass.com.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe four to six miles with minimal elevation gain on Maintenance Shed Road near White Pass. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Wies at 509-965-7587 for meeting time and place.
