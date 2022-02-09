XC ski/snowshoe jamboree returns Saturday
The Yakima Nordic Skiing and Snowshoe Council plans to bring back its annual jamboree this Saturday at the Bumping Lake Sno-Park.
A campfire, refreshments and information will be available in the parking lot, where attendees can join tours along the trails to the nearby warming hut and elsewhere. Basic instruction on cross country skiing and snowshoeing will be provided by experienced volunteers.
US Forest Service staff will be available to answer questions about winter recreation and seasonal activities. Rentals will not be available on site and drivers must have a Sno-Park permit.
Due to limited parking at the Bumping Sno-Park, snowmobilers trying to access the nearby trails may want to go elsewhere during the event, which is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was canceled due to ice in 2020 and again due to COVID-19 in 2021.
Johanson takes home Week 6 men’s button
Brett Johanson broke a 24 and earned the Week 6 button in the men’s division at the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association on Sunday.
Jim Thorne’s perfect 25 won the senior division and Super Senior shooter Steve Simons broke a 24 to win his button. Ladies shooter Gina Crosswhite and junior shooter Vanessa Robins both earned buttons, while 15-year-old skeet shooter Kensey Laughery won the sub gauge division and Greg Norman won the skeet shooting 12-gauge division.
BIRD ALERT
Yakima’s Poppoff Trail, found at the south end of the Yakima Greenway, is not only a great place to hike, but is a premier birding location. This week, birders were thrilled to see and photograph a Harris sparrow, North America’s largest sparrow. These large, handsome sparrows rarely stray far from their normal Midwestern range and are a rare but regular winter visitor to our area.
Also found along the Poppoff were Canada goose, northern shoveler, American wigeon, mallard, green-winged teal, ring-necked duck, bufflehead, hooded merganser, California quail, great blue heron, Eurasian collared-dove, bald eagle, sharp-shinned hawk, red-tailed hawk, peregrine falcon, belted kingfisher, common raven, downy woodpecker, northern Flicker, black-capped chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, pacific wren, Bewick’s wren, house finch, dark-eyed junco, golden-crowned sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee, red-winged blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler. That’s an impressive list for such an easily accessible birding hotspot.
I heard from one local bird enthusiast this week that he had a chipping sparrow that has been visiting his bird feeder since Jan. 10. While a regular summer resident and breeder in Yakima County, this bird should be in the southern half of California or Arizona for the winter.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the annual Frosty Four Miler at a new location along the Yakima Greenway with the start and finish at Sarg Hubbard Park. The race starts at noon with registration fees of $10 for club members and $15 for nonmembers. Entries must be submitted online at hcrunners.org by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information and to register, go to hcrunners.org.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m. with the theme “Upside Down.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom Meeting, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. for runs of 2.5-4 miles. For location, check for updates on the Hard Core Runners’ Facebook page. Bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe five miles on mostly level terrain at Halfway Flat near Old Scab Mountain, following the Bumping River for an in and out route. Call Susan at 509-930-9378 or Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
SATURDAY: White Pass will host its weekly twilight snowshoe tour through the White Pass Nordic Center. Guide Sara Lasha Washburn will lead the group from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. for a cost of $59, including equipment and refreshments following the tour. Register at skiwhitepass.com.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe five to six miles with minimal elevation gain at Pleasant Valley north near Bumping Lake. Call Betsy 509-949-3985 for meeting time and place.
