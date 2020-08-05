WDFW prepares budget requests
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission recommended a $233 million request from the state to go along with $30.8 million in operational service cuts for the 2021-23 biennium.
That $233 million would go towards shovel-ready projects, such as forest health wildfire reduction work and recreation site improvements. WDFW estimates those projects could generate 2,700 private industry jobs across the state.
The department will also seek $10.7 million in maintenance-level funding and $14.7 million for new enhancements. To help fill an anticipated $9 billion shortfall in the state’s general fund revenue over the next several years, WDFW plans to make $30.8 million worth of operational service cuts, including some furloughs that started in July.
Another supplemental budget request was proposed for $589,000 in emergent needs for the 2021 fiscal year. For more information and to see video of the meeting, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Comments wanted for 2021-23 hunting seasons
It’s nearly time for the public to submit any questions and concerns regarding the 2021-23 hunting seasons proposals put forward by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Those proposals will be posted at wdfw.wa.gov on August 17 and a series of virtual public meetings for various seasons will be hosted from Aug. 20-Sept. 10. Additional public review will be possible with updated proposals in January before they’re finalized in spring 2021.
BIRD ALERT
As we get later into the summer the water levels in the irrigation reservoirs start to shrink, leaving edges of exposed mud. That combined with the early shorebird migrants starting to arrive makes this a good time to traipse through the mud in hopes of spotting a few of these delightful little birds.
Birders at Wenas Lake found the water had receded enough to attract a good mix of these little peeps including killdeer, least sandpiper, western sandpiper, long-billed dowitcher, spotted sandpiper and greater yellowlegs. When searching for shorebirds at Wenas Lake it’s best to go in the late afternoon and start at the boat launch area, which will give you the best light for easier identification.
A couple of birders hiked for four hours from Chinook Pass, following the east side of the Naches Peak Loop trail, and then hiked to the south end of Dewey Lake and back. They were able to score a nifty list of birds that included common merganser, sooty grouse, an adult spotted sandpiper seen calling constantly from a 10-foot high perch on a small, dead leaning tree trunk near the lake, probably on its territory, red-tailed hawk, Canada jay, Clark’s nutcracker, hermit thrush, red crossbill, chipping sparrow and orange-crowned warblers in the riparian vegetation near Dewey Lake.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.