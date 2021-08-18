BIRD ALERT
The heat waves in Washington this summer have done more than take their toll on the residents they’ve also made things tough on the birds. So if you’re looking for a good spot to bird in late summer or early fall and not too far from Yakima then Leech Lake is the place to go. This beautiful little lake, located at the summit of White Pass, is known for its excellent fly-fishing throughout the summer. But this time of year it starts to come alive with migrating birds, so grab your binoculars and enjoy some cooler weather and exciting birds. This week a visiting birder from Snohomish County tallied over 30 species.
Woodpeckers were represented by Williamson’s sapsucker, downy woodpecker, pileated woodpecker and northern flicker. Also noted were Vaux’s swift, osprey, belted Kingfisher, olive-sided flycatcher, western wood-pewee, Canada jay, Steller’s jay, chestnut-backed chickadee, both tree and violet green Swallow, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, varied and Swainson’s thrush, cedar waxwing, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill and pine siskin.
Birds of the warbler family were also in abundance with orange-crowned, Nashville, MacGillivray’s, yellow, yellow-rumped, Townsend’s and Wilson’s warbler all noted.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the Chesterley Park parking and decide on a place to go for a 4- to 6-mile mile hike with less than 1,000 feet of elevation gain. Call Betsy Martin (509-949-3985) if you have any questions. Drivers should bring all passes.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will head to Shoe Lake in the Great Rocks Wilderness (Green Trails map 303S) for a hike of approximately 14 miles with 2,500 feet of elevation gain. The size limit of the group is 12 hikers, and club members have first priority but nonmembers are welcome if space permits. Call Nancy Johnson (509-823-7638) to sign up. Bring the 13 essentials. Hikers should bring the 13 essentials and drivers will need a Northwest Forest Pass, National Parks Pass or the equivalent.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadians are set for a 5.5-mile hike with a 900-foot elevation. Carol Stuebs (509-833-7989), Rudy Labernik (509-952-6269) and Esther Lanphier will lead the hike that will meet at 8 a.m. at Chesterley Park, and no pass is required.