Music and Monarchs
set to return Sept. 19After a year off due to the pandemic, the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will bring back its popular Music and Monarchs event Sept. 19 at Cowiche Creek Brewing Company.
Although monarchs may not be available for release due to declining populations, attendees will learn about the value and conservation status of the threatened pollinators. Tickets are still available to attend the event, scheduled for 1 p.m. and featuring Blake Noble and his new band, Thunder Honey.
Go to Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Facebook page for the latest information on tickets and other details.
BIRD ALERT
A Seattle birder who was birding on the Pacific Crest Trail near Martinson Gap spotted 34 bird species. The highlights included sooty grouse, sharp-shinned hawk, Cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk, American kestrel, olive-sided flycatcher, Steller’s jay, Clark’s nutcracker, mountain chickadee, chestnut-backed chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, house wren, pacific wren, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, varied thrush, hermit thrush, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill, white-winged crossbill, pine siskin, chipping sparrow, Brewer’s sparrow, dark-eyed junco, orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, Townsend’s warbler, western tanager and lazuli bunting.
Another 32 species were tallied along the North Wenas Road between the county line and Maloy Road. Some of the more interesting birds here were common nighthawk, Anna’s hummingbird, rufous hummingbird, red-tailed hawk, Lewis’s woodpecker, downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, white-headed woodpecker, western wood-pewee, gray flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, mountain chickadee, barn swallow, red-breasted nuthatch, pygmy nuthatch, house wren, western bluebird, a good mix of finches with house finch, purple finch, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill, pine siskin, American goldfinch, as well as chipping sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee, yellow warbler, western tanager and black-headed grosbeak.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
SATURDAY: The Yakima Sports Commission will host its annual Dye Hard 5K Nighttime Color Run at 8 p.m. at Sozo Sports Complex. Registration is open at dyehard5k.com for $45 plus a signup fee. Call 509-573-3083 with any questions.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike three miles with 800 feet of elevation gain at Mirror Lake. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place..
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host Golf 4 Fun at River Ridge Golf Course in Selah. Call Sharon at 610-703-6750 to reserve a tee time.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians’ Free Spirits will hike nine miles with 2,600 feet of elevation gain at Third Burroughs in the Sunrise area of Mt. Rainier National Park, Green Trails map 270, Mt. Rainier East. Departure is at 6:30 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. This hike has a suggested group size limit of 12, so please call Sharon at 610-703-6750 to sign up. Drivers will need to bring a Senior Pass, National Parks Pass or be prepared to pay the park entrance fee.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles at the Historic Longmire Party Jump-Off/Greenwater Lakes, Green Trails map 238. A Longmire Wagon Train family descendant, George Allan, will lead the hike featuring two fairly steep up and down miles to the jump-off and four level miles round trip to Greenwater Lakes. Call or text Betsy Martin at 509-949-3985 for meeting time and place.