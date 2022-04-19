Pond skim set for Saturday
The pond skim will return to White Pass on Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Register at skiwhitepass.com with a required $25 donation to the White Pass Ski and Snowboard Club. Kids go first and participants are allowed to take as many runs as possible within the 90-minute window.
Some awards will be given out and shirts and hats will be on sale.
Help clean up the Yakima River
The Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group and Central Washington’s Student Leadership Involvement and Community Engagement will host a Yakima River cleanup near Ellensburg this Saturday.
Check in at CWU starts at 8:30 a.m. and buses leave at 9 a.m. They’ll return to campus at noon and volunteers can enjoy food and yard games at the Wildcat farm lawn.
Special hunt permits available
Hunters can submit special hunt applications to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife through May 19 for the 2022 deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and fall turkey seasons.
A hunting license is required to apply for deer or elk and instructions can be found on page 16 of Washington’s 2022 Big Game Hunting Seasons and Regulations pamphlet, available at wdfw.wa.gov and various dealer locations across the state. Applications can be completed online or purchased from local vendors.
Most special hunt permit applications cost $7.10 for residents, $110.50 for non-residents and $3.80 for youth under age 16. Resident applications for mountain goal, bighorn sheep ram, moose and “quality” categories for deer and elk cost $13.70.
Bird AlertA couple of hours spent hiking the west end of the Cowiche Canyon Trail proved productive for one local birder who tallied 32 species. Highlights of the two-mile plus trek included a couple of Anna’s hummingbirds, turkey vulture, Cooper’s hawk, a red-tailed hawk sitting on the nest, great horned owl, American kestrel, three Say’s phoebes, which are a medium-sized flycatcher with a cinnamon colored belly and undertail coverts, three species of wren with canyon wren, pacific wren and Bewick’s wren all making themselves known, western bluebird, varied thrush, American goldfinch, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, spotted towhee and yellow-rumped warbler.
Birders spent a successful hour searching the flooded fields of the Sunnyside Wildlife Area next to the Sunnyside/Mabton bridge boat launch and had good results with large numbers of waterfowl including 100 cackling geese, 300 Canada geese, 15 cinnamon teals, 22 northern shovelers, 13 American wigeons, seven northern pintails, 50 green-winged teal and 120 American coots. Shorebirds included 107 black-necked stilts, killdeer and 39 dunlins.
They also noted five swallow species with northern rough-winged swallow, tree swallow, violet-green swallow, barn swallow and cliff swallow all present. Other birds of interest included an American pipit, savannah sparrow and Lincoln’s sparrow.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CalendarSATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike at Dalles Mountain Ranch in Columbia Hills State Park. The goal will be to see wildflowers at their peak via either a four-mile out and back with 900 feet of elevation gain or a seven-mile loop with 1,400 feet of elevation gain. The group plans to stop at St. John’s Bakery afterwards.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their Hike of the Month, a 13-mile rail bed trek with little elevation gain along the Klickitat Trail from Wahkiakus to Harms Road in Swale Canyon. Cars will be needed for shuttles and a Discover Pass is recommended. Departure is at 7 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot near the YMCA. Contact Stephanie Weise at sweise59@gmail.com for more information.
