WDFW nixes turkey hunt, delays bear season
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week it would delay the spring bear season and cancel a spring youth turkey hunt set for April 4-5.
These steps were taken in accordance with Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order issued last week. Six game management units scheduled to open for spring bear hunting on Wednesday will remain closed pending further evaluation and could reopen if conditions allow.
Youth who were planning to hunt on April 4 or 5 may still be able to use their tags in the regular spring or fall turkey seasons, pending further impacts. The spring season remains scheduled to run from April 15 to May 31.
WDFW will reassess its closures and upcoming hunting seasons on April 6. A limited number of hunting seasons that are winding down or have limited participation remain open.
For the latest updates on WDFW’s coronavirus response, go to wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates.
BIRD ALERT
While trying to stay away from crowds one local birder visited Eschbach Park, one of Yakima’s under-birded locations, where he tallied 31 species in less than two hours. His list included wood duck, mallard, common merganser, California quail, rock pigeon, Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, killdeer, turkey vulture, Cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk on a nest, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, Steller’s jay, black-billed magpie, black-capped chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, pacific wren, Bewick’s wren, European starling, American robin, cedar waxwing, house finch, American goldfinch, fox sparrow, dark-eyed junco white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and red-winged blackbird.
Another Yakima bird enthusiast spent an afternoon searching for birds in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area and found a good mix of birds. He noted wood duck, mallard, hooting sooty grouse, a juvenile golden eagle, great horned owl, Lewis’s woodpecker, northern flicker, American kestrel, a Steller’s jay which appeared to be hiding acorns in the cliffs above the talus slope, common raven, black-capped chickadee, bushtit, red-breasted nuthatch, canyon wren, American dipper, varied thrush, dark-eyed junco, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and spotted towhee.
Due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to “Stay Home and Stay Healthy” I would like to challenge you to fill your bird feeders and keep track of what you see in your yards. Then either report them to me or enter them on the ebird website at ebird.org.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.