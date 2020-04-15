What’s Happening
Fly Fishers meeting canceled
The Yakima Fly Fishers Association canceled its monthly meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday.
Bird Alert
White-throated swifts were observed in two Yakima County locations this week with at least two pairs that made several passes in front of Painted Rock on Powerhouse Road. A dozen or so were busily chattering as they worked the rock bluffs near the Oak Creek Feed Station. White-throated swifts are social birds, usually found near their roost sites, in open areas that are rock faces, cliffs, or man-made structures.
The colorfully dressed harlequin ducks have returned to the Tieton River where they breed. This time of year, the harlequin duck can be found in fast-flowing mountain streams and rivers, usually in forested regions.
Recent arrivals included American avocets and black-necked stilts that were seen on a small farm pond along highway 12 between Outlook and Granger and sage thrashers, Brewer’s sparrows, and vesper sparrows were spotted in a patch of high quality big sagebrush and bluebunch wheatgrass on the east of Alderdale Road.
Birding is a great way to get some fresh air and exercise. Just remember to follow the social distancing guidelines.
