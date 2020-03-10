New owner for region’s sportsman show
After 31 years, Merle Shuyler announced this week’s he’s sold his three sportsmen shows, including the Central Washington Sportsmen Show in Yakima.
Amy Gustin of the ADG Media Group in Wenatchee will take over ownership. Schuyler said Gustin spent time at the shows in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Wenatchee this year and plans to make them “even bigger and better.” The Central Washington Sportsmen Show is held annually at the SunDome the third weekend in February.
Button Shoot rolls on
Joe Mills triumphed over Chuck Stivers and Rick White in a shoot-off to win the Yakima Valley Sportsman Association W.K. Button Shoot championship after all three posted a 197 average.
Men’s division competitors Gordon Anderson and Jeff Mitchell both broke 22 on Sunday to take home buttons in the 10th and final week. Senior shooter Dave Hoffert broke a 23 to win his division and Don Seipel broke a 20 to earn his button.
Finn Carney broke a 24 to win the Junior division button.
Miles, Goodlake earn marksmanship awards
Naches Middle School eighth grader Brooke Miles earned the Distinguished Expert Award, the National Rifle Association’s highest civilian award for rifle marksmanship.
The Tieton Junior Rifle Club member picked up the honor in Small Bore .22 caliber target rifle shooting by firing consistently in prone, sitting, kneeling and standing positions with a .22 caliber target rifle on a 50-foot indoor range. Miles began her qualification process in March 2018 and completed the program on Feb. 6.
BIRD ALERT
An hour and forty-five minute, three mile, hike up Black Canyon north of Wenas Road turned up some good birds including chukar, sooty grouse, northern harrier, northern flicker, American kestrel, common raven, mountain chickadee, bushtit, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, mountain bluebird and spotted towhee. Four western bluebirds were also noted along Wenas Road.
A Terrace Heights resident tallied an impressive yard list this past week with an impressive 39 cedar waxwing and 48 house finches. Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, Anna’s hummingbird, black-billed magpie, American crow, common raven, house sparrow, American goldfinch and dark-eyed junco were also noted.
As the small farm pond along Highway 12 between Granger and Outlook warms up and stays ice free it is starting to attract some interesting birds. This week Canada goose, mallard, green-winged teal, redhead, bufflehead, dunlin, Wilson’s snipe and great blue heron were all observed there.
A couple of birders in the Yakima Canyon turned up a few chukar, a canyon wren and the highlight of the trip was a nesting pair of golden eagles observed at an occupied nest.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
ON THE CALENDARFRIDAY: The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will take public comments on proposals for the 2020-21 hunting seasons at a meeting in Kennewick scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Attendees will be given the opportunity to speak about general topics as well as specific presentations and hearings on subjects including changes to deer, elk, and other big game species hunting seasons, changes to the migratory waterfowl and game bird season regulations, and a proposal to abolish a rule relating to the spread of elk hoof disease. For more information and a link to watch the meeting live, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
SATURDAY: Cowiche Canyon Conservancy invites potential volunteers for its Trail Talks Field Trip program to join an orientation from 10 a.m. to noon at the Yakima Valley Community Foundation. Attendees will learn how the program for school-age children works, why it’s meaningful, and how you can get involved. Trail Talks is an interactive and educational field trip program for school-age children at Snow Mountain Ranch. To learn more go to the group’s Facebook page and those who are interested can RSVP to Cy by emailing eco@cowichecanyon.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19: A Discover Pass won’t be needed for day use parking at Washington’s state parks to celebrate State Parks’ 107th birthday.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five miles with about 1,000 feet of elevation gain in the hills above Terrace Heights, followed by lunch at Provisions. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place, and to make lunch reservations.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club offers a weekend social run at 8 a.m. with a variety of distances and paces. Check the club’s Facebook page to learn the location and for more information, email Gregg Broyles at GRbroyles5@gmail.com.
TUESDAY: The Cascadian Free Spirits will hike eight to 10 miles with 1,800 feet of elevation gain along the Yakima Canyon Skyline Trail in the Yakima River Canyon, WDFW Wenas Green Dot map, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Members are asked to pre-register on the Cascadian website for this Cascadian Centennial event. No parking pass is required. Email Kathleen at mrspickerk@gmail.com with any questions.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Trekkers will hike more than four miles with 1,600 feet of elevation gain up Icicle Ridge, Green Trails 178, to an overlook above Leavenworth and scout out the best bratwurst and pastry spot to carb up for the drive home. This is a very casual early season outing, with departure at 8:30 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Drivers will need a Northwest Forest pass or America the Beautiful Pass. Call Phil at 509-469-7804 or Elizabeth at 425-591-4203 with any questions.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe at a destination to be determined, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club puts on a weekly social run for those of all abilities and aspirations. Runners will meet at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Park track and may choose from a street loop of about three miles or a track workout that includes uptempo runs. Check the club’s Facebook site for updates, or email Frank Purdy at fpurdy@charter.net for more info.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5: The Pathfinders will hike three to four miles with 400 feet of elevation gain from Cave B Inn near the Gorge Amphitheater down to Babcock Bench and the Columbia River. Pack a substantial snack to eat here and see remnants of a homestead that was flooded by the creation of the Wanapum Dam before looping back by way of Fitzpatrick Waterfalls to the restaurant for a late lunch. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.