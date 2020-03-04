Multi-season hunt entries due March 31
Deer and elk hunters must enter their names in a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife drawing for their 2020 multi-season tag by the end of this month.
Names will be randomly selected in mid-April for 8,500 multi-season deer tags and 1,000 multi-season elk tags. Winners of the drawing can buy a special tag allowing them to hunt in multiple seasons in both eastern and western Washington.
The tags can only be used during general seasons and hunters can apply only once for each species. Applications for the multi-season pass cost $7.10 for residents and $110.50 for nonresidents and can be purchased online, at authorized licensed dealers, or by calling 866.246.9453.
For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov.
Button Shoot rolls on
Stan Shields, James Klingele, Joel Froehlich and Ale Eims all won buttons in the men’s division during week 9 of the Yakima Valley Sportsman Association W.K. Button Shoot.
Senior shooter Jim Thorne broke a 24 to win his button and Howard Trindell won the Super Senior division.
BIRD ALERT
While stopping along US Highway 97 to view Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge ponds from above, a local enthusiast reported he had counted an outstanding 381 tundra swans and 650 Canada geese. He also noted that “early March is probably the usual peak of migration for Tundra Swans in south-central Washington.” Walking into the headquarters unit from gazebo parking helped him bring his species total to 28 including northern shoveler, mallard, northern pintail, green-winged teal, bald eagle, tree swallow, marsh wren and Bewick’s wren.
Birders checking out the North Wenas Road/Bluebird Trail tallied 19 species. Highlights included northern harrier, red-tailed hawk, American kestrel, Say’s Phoebe, western bluebird, spotted towhee and yellow-rumped warbler, and along the Wenas Creek riparian area white-breasted nuthatch and varied thrush were spotted.
A Yakima birder hiked into the main campground at the Wenas BBQ Flats Horse Camp, from the entrance gate, and spent a few hours in the open ponderosa pine forest ending at the next gate to the west. He noted red-tailed hawk, white-headed woodpecker, common raven, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, pygmy nuthatch, western bluebird and dark-eyed junco.
A Yakima resident had an impressive morning yard list of 23 species. The best birds included Anna’s hummingbird, sharp-shinned hawk, California scrub-Jay, pine siskin, lesser goldfinch and our State bird the American goldfinch.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
ON THE CALENDAR
THURSDAY: The Yakima River Runners will host its final pool roll practice from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Yakima Athletic Club. Show up at 6:30 p.m. to get kayaks into the pool area and change, then learn how to roll or tune up your skills. Beginners may be available for those who contact the group throughits Facebook page
.
ALSO THURSDAY: The Central Washington Mule Deer Foundation will host Beers for Deers, a free event starting at 6 p.m. at The Porch Steakhouse in Ellensburg. A silent auction and a raffle featuring four guns and a trip to Las Vegas will be held to support the foundation. This is a family friendly event and all ages are welcome.
SATURDAY: White Pass will host Castle Jam, the annual ski and snowboard competition where competitors jump over the resort’s iconic snow castle. Sign in goes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with practice from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the competition at 1 p.m. for an entry fee of 1 p.m. Or just check out the spectacle from the slopes or the deck of the lodge. For more information, go to skiwhitepass.com.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Yakima Area Arboretum will host a class on how to attract hummingbirds to your garden from 10 a.m. to noon with wildlife biologist and expert birder Jeff Kozma. At a cost of $25 or $20 for current Yakima Audubon and Arboretum members, you’ll learn all the basics from hummingbird biology, migration and the types of hummingbirds found in Washington state, to a hummingbird’s favorite type of habitat, feeder care, and the challenges of feeding hummingbirds through the winter. For more information and tickets, go to ahtrees.org.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Alliance Church, 902 South 36th Ave. Please go to the upstairs entrance on the south side of the building and bring five photos illustrating the theme “Black/White” plus 20 others for a total of 25 digital images on disc or thumb drive to share, or just come to enjoy great photography.
TUESDAY: The Yakima Climbing Scene will host its monthly meeting from 6-8 p.m. at Single Hill Brewing.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will will host an outing at Pleasant Valley Campground near Chinook Pass. Call Bob Chicken at 509-457-2014 for meeting time and place.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club offers a weekend social run at 8 a.m. with a variety of distances and paces. Check the club’s Facebook page to learn the location and for more information, email Gregg Broyles at GRbroyles5@gmail.com.
TUESDAY: The Cascadian Free Spirits will hike 9.4 miles with 1,272 feet of elevation gain at Umtanum Bridge in the Yakima River Canyon, WDFW Wenas Green Dot map, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Bring micro spikes just in case they are needed. Drivers need a Senior Pass or money to pay the $5 daily parking fee in the BLM lot. Call Kim at 509-307-3207 with any questions.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe at a destination to be determined, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cascadians will go on an intermediate ski trip of nine miles with 1,300 feet of elevation gain at Round Mountain off of US Highway 12. As you climb the switchbacks you should be rewarded with views of Old Snowy and the other Goat Rocks peaks, as well as Clear Lake down below. A sub-group can turn around early if a shorter trip is desired. Departure is at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Call Ed at 509-457-1533 with any questions. This is a Cascadian Centennial outing.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club puts on a weekly social run for those of all abilities and aspirations. Runners will meet at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Park track and may choose from a street loop of about three miles or a track workout that includes uptempo runs. Check the club’s Facebook site for updates, or email Frank Purdy at fpurdy@charter.net for more info.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5: The Pathfinders will hike five miles with about 1,000 feet of elevation gain in the hills above Terrace Heights, followed by lunch at Provisions. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place, and to make lunch reservations.