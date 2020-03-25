Washingtonians and Yakima Valley residents can still go outside to walk, bike or run.
Beyond that, however, options are thinning because of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Wednesday it was announced that fishing won’t be allowed in the state for at least two weeks, and the situation will be re-evaluated on April 6. For all wildlife related updates, go to wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates.
Golf courses that remained open Wednesday were waiting for word if they were going to open Thursday or would fall under the nonessential business umbrella as laid out Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee and closed.
Many courses, including Apple Tree Golf Course and Yakima Country Club, already have shut down their golf operations.