BOYS
CLASS 4A Championship
No. 3. Mt. Si 58, No. 4 Central Valley 47
3rd, 5th
No. 1 Union 63, No. 2 Glacier Peak 49
4th, 6th
No. 10 Olympia 59, No. 9 Sumner 48
CLASS 3A Championship
No. 4 Garfield 69, No. 7 O’Dea 44
3rd, 5th
No. 1 Eastside Catholic 73, No. 13 Rainier Beach 71
4th, 6th
No. 2 Wilson 71, No. 6 Kamiakin 62.
CLASS 2B Championship
No. 4 Brewster 58, No. 5 Life Christian 57
3rd, 5th
No. 2 Saint George’s 80, No. 10 Willapa Valley 52
4th, 6th
No. 6 Lake Roosevelt 49, No. 3 Toutle Lake 46
CLASS 1B Championship
No. 1 Odessa 62, No. 2 Yakama Tribal 36
3rd, 5th
No. 5 Naselle 70, No. 3 Lummi Nation 41
4th, 6th
No. 8 Oakesdale 46, No. 10 Almira Coulee Hartline 41
GIRLS
CLASS 4A Championship
No. 3 Central Valley 59, No. 1 Woodinville 55
3rd, 5th
No. 6 Glacier Peak 47, No. 7 Union 45
4th, 6th
No. 12 Issaquah 67, No. 2 Todd Beamer 56
CLASS 3A Championship
No. 9 Garfield 55, No. 6 Lake Washington 41
3rd, 5th
No. 3 Arlington 61, No. 1 Eastside Catholic 57
4th, 6th
No. 4 Mt. Spokane 61, No. 2 Bethel 45
CLASS 2B Championship
No. 1 Liberty (Spangle) 52, No. 2 La Conner 45
3rd, 5th
No. 3 Wahkiakum 48, No. 14 Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46 (OT)
4th, 6th
No. 7 Columbia (Burbank) 51, No. 8 Tri-Cities Prep 40
CLASS 1B Championship
No. 2 Inchelium 46, No. 3 Oakesdale 34
3rd, 5th
No. 1 Pomeroy 48, No. 5 Mount Vernon Christian 26
4th, 6th
No. 8 Wellpinit 56, No. 7 Curlew 40