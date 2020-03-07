BOYS

CLASS 4A Championship

No. 3. Mt. Si 58, No. 4 Central Valley 47

3rd, 5th

No. 1 Union 63, No. 2 Glacier Peak 49

4th, 6th

No. 10 Olympia 59, No. 9 Sumner 48

CLASS 3A Championship

No. 4 Garfield 69, No. 7 O’Dea 44

3rd, 5th

No. 1 Eastside Catholic 73, No. 13 Rainier Beach 71

4th, 6th

No. 2 Wilson 71, No. 6 Kamiakin 62.

CLASS 2B Championship

No. 4 Brewster 58, No. 5 Life Christian 57

3rd, 5th

No. 2 Saint George’s 80, No. 10 Willapa Valley 52

4th, 6th

No. 6 Lake Roosevelt 49, No. 3 Toutle Lake 46

CLASS 1B Championship

No. 1 Odessa 62, No. 2 Yakama Tribal 36

3rd, 5th

No. 5 Naselle 70, No. 3 Lummi Nation 41

4th, 6th

No. 8 Oakesdale 46, No. 10 Almira Coulee Hartline 41

GIRLS

CLASS 4A Championship

No. 3 Central Valley 59, No. 1 Woodinville 55

3rd, 5th

No. 6 Glacier Peak 47, No. 7 Union 45

4th, 6th

No. 12 Issaquah 67, No. 2 Todd Beamer 56

CLASS 3A Championship

No. 9 Garfield 55, No. 6 Lake Washington 41

3rd, 5th

No. 3 Arlington 61, No. 1 Eastside Catholic 57

4th, 6th

No. 4 Mt. Spokane 61, No. 2 Bethel 45

CLASS 2B Championship

No. 1 Liberty (Spangle) 52, No. 2 La Conner 45

3rd, 5th

No. 3 Wahkiakum 48, No. 14 Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46 (OT)

4th, 6th

No. 7 Columbia (Burbank) 51, No. 8 Tri-Cities Prep 40

CLASS 1B Championship

No. 2 Inchelium 46, No. 3 Oakesdale 34

3rd, 5th

No. 1 Pomeroy 48, No. 5 Mount Vernon Christian 26

4th, 6th

No. 8 Wellpinit 56, No. 7 Curlew 40