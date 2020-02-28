YAKIMA, Wash. — Oregon's Shane Lemieux and the rest of the invited offensive linemen took their turns Friday trying to impress the throngs of team personnel gathered for the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.
The West Valley graduate proved to be one of fastest linemen, finishing 15th among the 50-plus linemen in the 40-yard dash with a time of 5.11 seconds.
The guard also had a time of 8.13 seconds in the three-cone drill and 4.9 in the 20-yard shuttle. Lemieux also posted a vertical jump 25 inches and a broad jump of 8 feet, 11 inches.
The annual showcase of NFL draft hopefuls, which includes interviews with teams, physicals exams and workouts in shorts and T-shirs, wraps up Monday.
Lemieux came to Indianapolis after starting 52 consecutive games at guard for the Ducks, the last being Oregon's 28-27 Rose Bowl victory Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif.
The 6-foot-4, 316-pounder racked up plenty of postseason accolades. He was a second-team All-America selection by The Associated Press and The Sporting News.
He also was a unanimous pick to the AP’s All-Pacific-12 Conference team. It was the second year in a row he was a first-team pick.
Lemieux was selected to participate in last month's Senior Bowl, but chose not to play.
The draft is set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.