You have to ask the question. We ALL just need to ask the question.

If you or someone you know is part of a charity, a civic group, a humanitarian aid group, a medical mission or a church mission that supports a school, a village, a hospital, a church or an orphanage in a developing country, you need to ask the question: “How do the girls manage their periods?”

Odds are that the answer is “they don’t.” All over the world in developing countries girls sit in their room, sit on cardboard, sit on a pile of sand or sit over a hole in the ground five days of every month.

In some countries menstruating women are even forced to remain shacks away from the village and not even allowed near the village water or cooking fire. Girls and women miss school, they miss work, they miss life simply because they have nothing with which to manage their periods.

But there is a solution. This is NOT an unsolvable problem. We’re not talking about preventing climate change or achieving world peace. It’s just a period. We have a simple, affordable solution to offer.

Volunteers at Freedom Kits of Yakima create and donate high-quality long-lasting washable reusable feminine hygiene kits. There is no waste and they are given to the girls and women for free. Our volunteers have made and sent thousands of these kits to girls and women in dozens of countries around the world.

We would LOVE to send OUR kits with YOUR volunteers the next time you go to your mission country. You can message Freedom Kits of Yakima on Facebook, or email freedomkits@yahoo.com to find out how.

Girls and women in developing countries have many barriers to education and success, so many obstacles that keep them in poverty, but managing their periods doesn’t need to be one of them.

Together we can open doors of opportunity. It all starts with simply asking the question.