We are roughly six weeks into our “Stay Home Stay Healthy” order in Washington and we have most likely at least another few months under evolving guidelines. While our elected representatives, health professionals, and scientists continue study data and make recommendations to save lives, groups around the country have started protesting to demand that their state reopen faster.
Watching protesters over the past few weeks has been difficult and disheartening for those of us who recognize and understand how dangerous COVID-19 will be if left unchecked. Following these guidelines are not easy for any of us, but we choose to follow them to protect ourselves, our families, our neighbors, the elderly, the immune-compromised, our health care workers and our other essential workers. Seeing hundreds, or thousands, of people gathering while ignoring all public health guidelines makes me wonder: Why am I following the guidelines if no one else is; am I in the minority?
No. We are the majority.
The most recent protest in Yakima attracted around 300 people, and photos showed people standing shoulder to shoulder without masks. What pictures and the media didn’t show were the over 90,000 people in Yakima who were staying home. Over 90,000 people who were being responsible and refusing to risk spreading the virus and being responsible for unnecessary death.
Those of us who follow the guidelines by staying home are, by definition, invisible. We are not on the news, in the paper, or marching down the street. We are the silent majority.
We are the silent majority that is responsible for Washington’s success in fighting COVID-19. We are the silent majority that has helped save the lives of people we may never meet. We are the silent majority that understands all the progress we have made can be wiped out by relaxing guidelines too soon.
Relaxing guidelines too soon will result in unnecessary death; that is indisputable. The silent majority wants to go back to work, family gatherings, vacations, shopping, and life as we knew it just as badly as protesters. The difference is that the silent majority doesn’t want a single family to spend the rest of their lives wondering if their community could have done more to save their son, daughter, brother, sister, mother, father, or grandparent from the anguish of an early, preventable and isolated death.
To the silent majority, I say stay the course; do not be discouraged by the misplaced distrust and actions of protesters. Let us continue following the recommendations of health professionals. Let us continue to be the driving force behind our fight against COVID-19 and return to normal. Let us continue doing what we know is right. Let us continue to stay home, stay healthy and save lives.