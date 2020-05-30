Yakima, WA (98901)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.