Since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the entire world has been enveloped in a racial pandemic, which, as I write this, shows no signs of abating at all. There have been many demonstrations in Yakima, all parts of the United States and in many, many parts of the world. Looters took advantage of some of the early demonstrations, but don’t seem to be in the news as much during the last month.
The worldwide demonstrations in support for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter shows that racial discrimination is present in nations in all parts of the world, where it may be against Muslims, Asians and others living outside their home nations, for whatever reason.
It is my hope that the worldwide response to the death of George Floyd will soon be considered and referred to as a pandemic, as I think it should be: It will likely take newspapers and columnists from all over the world to get behind this renaming movement, to have it classified as a pandemic.
Perhaps, if the press starts using the term pandemic to refer to these protests of worldwide racial inequality, this movement will slowly become normally referred to in that name. That might help governments around the world reduce the amount of racial inequality and racial injustice in their nations. This would in fact be another first: The first pandemic to save and improve lives, rather than take them!
Now, in 2020, I hope the press will pick up on the idea of referring to the public protests to improve racial conditions in nations throughout the world as a pandemic. All these protests are seeking the same thing: to improve racial relations in nations around the world. And it might help give the term pandemic a new, positive meaning.