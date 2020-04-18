Your Yakima County fire chiefs would like to express our appreciation and pride for our first responders, including emergency call takers, dispatchers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and law enforcement.
First responders are at the tip of the COVID-19 spear. Whether volunteer or career, all Yakima County first responders continue to serve Yakima County communities reliably and honorably. The first responder business model is simple: Dial 911 and tell the call taker where you are and what the problem is; after being alerted by a dispatcher, we are on our way. Our goal is to arrive at your emergency as quickly and safely as possible, in urban/suburban areas often arriving within 10 minutes of being alerted.
In order to protect first responders during this pandemic, we have modified how we operate. The 911 call/response sequence is unchanged; after firefighters or paramedics arrive at a medical emergency, often just one responder will enter your residence or business. They will place a mask on the patient, take their temperature, if possible escort the patient outdoors, and then perform a patient exam. If hospital care is required, patients will be transported by ambulance. Responders will be wearing masks, gloves, safety glasses, and perhaps a gown or face shield. These actions are intended to protect you, your family, and to protect our first responders.
Yakima County fire chiefs would also like convey appreciation of our partner health care providers. First responders see and treat medical patients briefly; it is after transport to a health care facility that patients receive focused definitive care that determine medical outcomes. We would also like to thank all the people who continue to serve our communities at grocery stores, hardware stores, public transportation, sanitation and utilities, the building trades, mail and package delivery, and the numerous entrepreneurs that have adapted to the crisis.
We also appreciate the Yakima Health District Emergency Operations Center and the media for providing timely pandemic information.
We extend special appreciation to the administrative professionals who keep our first responder and health care organizations functioning. (Reminder: April 22 is Administrative Professional Day!)
In short, everybody contributes, including each of you isolated at home. Together, with each of us contributing our part, we will emerge stronger and with a deeper appreciation of this great country.
We appreciate your support and we appreciate each of you. Take care and stay COVID-19-negative but attitude-positive.