Who determines who, what, where and when businesses are essential?
How can you have 500 customers in a large box store and zero in a small one?
Every day I take calls from people like Seth Krueger of Krueger Pepper Farms. He is the sixth generation in his family to work the farm and he is not sure if his son will be the seventh, even though he was being groomed to carry on this farming family’s legacy. As he tells me his story, I am moved when he says he may not even have the farm next year. He adds that with regulations and taxes growing despite COVID-19, he does not know how much more businesses can take. He is speaking the truth of our times.
Then there are Trena and Zak Schab, owners of “Schab’s Bier Den.” Just as they were preparing to do a grand opening in March of this year, they were shut down! They finally got to open when we went to Phase 2 of the state’s four-part reopening plan, only to find themselves shut down again in less than three weeks — a beautiful addition to our community and now they must fight to survive.
Local restaurants opened for less than three weeks and then were shut down again, except for outdoor dining. Last week 1,000 unemployment claims were filed in Yakima, and nationwide the hospitality industry “permanently” lost 4.5 million jobs. Hotels are operating at less than 30% of their normal occupancy.
I deal with these stories every day. I have been chastised for being an outspoken advocate for my business community, but I believe there needs to be a balance for COVID-19 and for businesses to be able to operate. It has been selective and unfair up to this point; less than 1% of COVID-19 cases came from restaurants. Why not allow everyone to open at 25% and give them a fighting chance with corporate America? Small businesses make up 50% of business in our nation and they are being annihilated.
Empathy, kindness, and compassion is what we should all be demonstrating towards those who are struggling in these difficult times. If you have a roof over your head and a job sitting at your computer at home while sipping coffee, that is great, but do not judge those defying circumstances that may soon lead to bankruptcy. Many of our small businesses are owned by families. Imagine your whole family being out of work the week just before the holidays!
We need to restore the balance of safety, personal responsibility and masking up while doing business. Allowing winners and losers in business is creating a catastrophic economic crisis in our communities.
Our business community needs our support, not judgment. Please support our local small businesses wholeheartedly this season and long after the new year has begun. They need you now more than ever.
Verlynn K. Best is CEO and president of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce.