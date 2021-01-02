One cannot imagine the emotions I experienced when I picked up my Yakima Herald-Republic from the doorstep and saw the headline ”Rodriquez True becomes 1st Latino to serve as Yakima County Superior Court commissioner.” Tears came to my eyes and I had to sit down and process this piece of news and the joy I felt that Sonia had finally reached this important milestone in her professional career.
This appointment was a long time coming for a person who, in my opinion, has demonstrated that she is eminently qualified to serve the court with superior knowledge of the law and the ability to administer the law to make unbiased decisions for every person no matter their station in life, their race/ethnicity, economic condition or gender. She has waited a long time.
It reminds me of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “Black people are always waiting, always being cautioned to be patient, always being told that it is not yet time for our concerns to be addressed. We have been cautioned on patience by both our friends and those who would oppose us.” Sonia is a person of color who has heard this statement in various forms over the years while waiting for her “time to come.” Her new appointment is a defining moment in our Yakima County Superior Court history. Latino boys and girls as well as other youths of color can now see and believe that when we say diversity, equity and inclusion, we are talking about them; we really mean the word inclusion.
I have been an observer of attorney Rodriguez True since she started her practice in Yakima — in the courtroom, in the community, in her personal advocacy for our youth, especially disadvantaged and youths of color. I have observed her through her association with Together Church in Northeast Yakima, one of the highest and most economically deprived and juvenile-crime areas in Yakima. This led her and her husband to establish a nonprofit organization to curb gang violence in our city. I have appreciated her tireless commitment to what is often referred to as “the least, the lost and the left-out.”
Finally, I have always been impressed by Rodriguez True’s dedicated work for her clients as well as her respect for the bench and her peer attorneys. She has also served as pro-tem commissioner in Yakima County Superior Court, so she has experience on both sides of the court.
As you can see, I know Rodriguez True very well. There has never been a more important time than now to ensure racial equity throughout our justice system. While the newspaper emphasized the fact that she is the first Latino to serve as court commissioner, I end this letter with a quote from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: “While I may be the first, I will not be the last.”