Tolstoy is dead. That’s what I thought as I turned the last page of a biography by his daughter Alexandria. More than 100 years ago. Known for “War and Peace” and “Anna Karenina,” the Russian author Leo Tolstoy was more concerned about the human soul in his final decades.
This Saturday, the day between Good Friday and Easter Sunday, is a perfect day to ponder matters of the soul. For Tolstoy, true Christianity was not the rigid religiosity or mysticism of the Orthodox Church, but the Sermon on the Mount. He saw the entwinement of church and state as an entwinement of power that led to evil acts against humanity. In his time, wars among empires and the enslavement of serfs.
But unlike the revolutionaries fomenting around him in the early 1900s, Tolstoy never threw God out of the picture. He studied the Mennonites and Quakers and other pacifists. His writings inspired Ghandi, who in turn inspired Martin Luther King Jr. His theme taken straight from Jesus’ nonresistance to violence, in teaching and deeds — accepting his arrest, healing the servant whose ear was cut off by Peter in the garden and telling him to put down his sword. His answer to violence and fear was love and mercy.
Tolstoy’s same writings were banned even as he wrote them in Russia. His adherents became known as Tolstoyans, and while he was never arrested, they were.
In his paper “The Kingdom of God is within You” he responded to what others said about his writings, “Very much has been said but this one thing, which every Christian forms the chief, essential question of life: how to harmonize what was clearly expressed in the heart of every one of us — the teaching about forgiveness, humility, renunciation, and love of all men, of our neighbors and of our enemies.”
This Easter, following a year of pandemic, political divisions and violence at so many levels, it seems right to ponder the question Tolstoy posed: “Did Christ actually demand from his disciples the fulfillment of what he taught in the Sermon on the Mount?”
While we may not take up the cross in the same manner as Jesus or share the pacifist views of Tolstoy, just maybe we can give love and mercy a try. Shalom.