Water shortages, heat waves and air pollution that disproportionately affect Yakima residents and hurt our economy are already with us. We are at a turning point in the fight against climate change. A sense of urgency is essential if we want to win that fight.

Fortunately, the Yakima City Council is moving to form a sustainability advisory committee.

We owe it to future generations to act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for climate risks. The latest report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was unequivocal: Humanity faces disaster if we delay these actions.

Agricultural communities such as Yakima are especially vulnerable because water scarcity and increasing levels of heat stress will make farming more challenging and threaten our economy and food supply.

Cities are uniquely positioned to accelerate the changes that need to be made. Many communities have already formed sustainability advisory committees to assist with the tremendous amount of work and complex issues that need to be addressed. Yakima should take this step too.

The city of Yakima does not have a climate action plan or goals to reduce carbon pollution. Its 2017-2040 Comprehensive Plan has no mention of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, or decarbonizing transportation or buildings.

Some people would argue the city is too busy with other issues to prepare for the climate impacts we know are coming. That is the very reason a sustainability advisory committee is needed — to help the city create a roadmap to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Action is needed on all fronts to reduce climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions. We need bold leaders right now to address Yakima’s environmental health disparities exacerbated by climate change.

Leveraging the creativity, brainpower, and diverse skill sets of leading stakeholders is essential to this endeavor. Architects, engineers, property owners, representatives from the business sector and public utilities, and environmental justice advocates are all needed. This will tap the expertise from some of the brightest minds of our community to help city leaders build a brighter, greener, safer future.

There’s a huge economic opportunity beckoning in the still emerging clean-energy industry. Think about how a public-private initiative, one that unites politicians, business, academics and nonprofits, could fast-track climate action.

Yakima residents would be proud to help the city promote sustainable transportation; clean, affordable and reliable energy; green buildings and affordable housing; healthy air, water and natural systems; and community resilience and well-being. They would be honored to serve on a committee to advise the City Council on mitigating climate change impacts.

The city of Yakima must plan now for increased population and climate-induced heat waves, water scarcity, food insecurity, and stormier seasons. A sustainability committee that will help craft and implement a climate plan is an excellent first step toward protecting our community and identifying the solutions we’ll need in the future.