I’m writing this as an observer and interested person with regard to the developing story of this new airport project that is being discussed here in our state.
I think I have a unique perspective, having lived in the Yakima Valley for my first 19 years and now spending about the same amount of time on the west side here in Puyallup, a town that is approximately 10 miles away from one of the proposed airport locations in Pierce County.
I can certainly say that I see much more resistance on this side, as I drive all over the Puget Sound region. This is especially true while I travel out to Graham (in Pierce County) and rural locations in and around the potential proposed site out in Thurston County.
The big pushback here in Pierce County is that the residents already deal with horrible traffic stemming from decades of poor planning with regard to the road infrastructure. I live in South Hill Puyallup and that stretch of SR 161 is notorious for having too many lights, too many cars and too many homes. In other words, it can be a miserable experience trying to get home on a busy afternoon (or morning, or evening …) let alone trying to navigate to an airport out in the county.
Sure, there will be upgrades to the roads and transit to service an airport, but it’s just not a popular idea in and around the area that I live. Perhaps it’s the “construction fatigue” and the constant issues with traffic in the Puget Sound region. As an example, I-5 through Tacoma has been under construction of some sort continuously from the 1970s, from my understanding (just recently “completed”). Obviously it’s a complex topic to work through and I think that all options should be on the table.
Yes, Snoqualmie Pass is “an issue” to contend with. Sure, there will need to be A LOT of upgrades to Yakima’s facilities and accommodations. But with the service needs and the growth in population on both sides of the mountains, I think that Yakima should be a finalist for this airport opportunity. I use the word “opportunity” because it seems to be more of a vision of opportunity for the east side of the state than a “begrudging obligation” to build an airport in a county neighboring King County.
This of course is not mentioning the overlap of these proposed locations with the constant air traffic of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, which you wouldn’t really know until you live in or around the area.
I completely understand the fact that the population of the Puget Sound is substantially more than Eastern Washington. My understanding is that even though the east side has double the land area, it has approximately a fifth the population compared to the west side.
Wouldn’t it make sense to plan for proper growth and utilize the centralized location of Yakima to disperse the economic viability of tourism, business and development that has been desired in the Yakima area?
Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure there are going to be voices on the side of not wanting development. I can understand that. Yet we have continued growth in our state and the PNW, which is inevitable. So why not get out ahead of the development and put forth the proper planning to make something really special in Yakima?
I have seen examples here of good planning on the west side that are well thought-out, improve the quality of life for residents and with more elbow room in Yakima, this should be worth heavy consideration for this airport project.
What side of Washington state has the open land area and SUN to provide the potential utilization of solar panels and other technologies to create a new and more modern airport? Trust me, I know how rainy and cloudy it gets here … I still miss those 300 days of sunshine on the east side even after all of these years.
I hope that Yakima is chosen for this airport. It doesn’t have to be the size of SeaTac to be an asset to our state, region and the Yakima Valley. I say keep up the pressure and enthusiasm for this opportunity and make the moves necessary to get the deal done.