Wildland firefighters are exhausted and leaving the federal fire service in droves. The only raises we’ve seen in recent years are 1% pay increases that haven’t kept up with inflation.

We were promised 50% pay increases starting Oct 1, 2021, by the Infrastructure Bill and we have yet to see a dime. Most of us need to earn over 600 hours of overtime each summer just to pay the bills. We work 14 days followed by two days off all summer long, working later into the fall each year.

According to public records, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Interior have more employees earning over $100,000 than the majority of federal agencies. They also have some of the lowest average annual salaries of all federal employees. We have fat cats and grunts — not much in between. The USDA has an average annual salary of $70,000. This number is still twice the amount of a forestry technician (wildland firefighter) base salary.

Your hardworking wildland firefighters are some of the lowest paid employees in the federal service. They are working for agencies that pay their many administrators six-figure incomes. Last fire season, we protected the community from the Red Apple Fire, Rooster Comb Fire, Batterman Fire, Schneider Springs Fire and 25 Mile Fire, among others.

Tim’s Act (HR 5631), in honor of smokejumper Tim Hart, who perished in the line of duty last summer, would provide fair pay ($20/hour starting wage), increased mental health benefits and retirement buy-back options.

Paying for Tim’s Act will take money. Your hardest working and lowest paid federal employees are vastly outnumbered by six-figure-earning fat cats. We can afford to compensate our firefighters fairly. Do you value the boots on the ground who protect your homes and lives? Then pay them fairly for the sacrifices they make.

Please let your elected officials know that you support wildland firefighters. Our nation can afford to pay wildland firefighters fairly. It’s a matter of putting your money toward causes that you value.