I have been thinking about the tenuous state our country is in right now and I am reminded of an exchange I had with a ninth-grade student several years ago.
She came into Room 102 exclaiming, “I hate your class.’’ I asked, “Why?” Her answer: “You have to think in here.” My reply, “That’s what it is all about.”
She went on to her seat saying, “I just don’t know what is so great about thinking.”
I have not used her name in this anecdote, although I did call her by name in the exchange and had a good relationship with her. Also, if she is still in Yakima she likely discovered the value of thinking and might not want to be remembered for this attitude.
This brings me to the reason for sharing this experience.
Are we a nation of thinkers? I personally think it is great to think, so I am posing some questions for us to think about:
- Do you care about democracy?
- Do you think everyone should be able to vote without horrendous restrictions?
- Do you care about the future of our planet?
- Do you care about adequate food and safe water, shelter, health services, education for everyone?
- Are you critically thinking about what it takes to address the myriad challenges facing our country and throughout the world?
- Do you think ethical behavior should shape choices we make?
Thinking involves research, sorting out the facts, getting to the truth and problem solving. Great thinking can lead to courageous actions, which we are seeing from creative people all across our nation. I am encouraged by the leadership shown by Cabinet members and others at the federal and state levels as well as the courageous leadership in our own valley.
I want to thank members of our community that are thinking about the needs here in Yakima and throughout the valley and unselfishly dedicating their time and resources to improve the well-being of us all.
We must be thinkers and activists to survive and thrive. To quote William Hazlitt, “Great thoughts reduced to practice become great acts.”