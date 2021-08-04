Agriculture is a very power-dependent enterprise. Washington state’s farmers and ranchers — often operating on narrow profit margins — need clean, reliable power delivered as inexpensively as possible.
Roughly one third of Washington state’s farmland, about 5 million acres, depends on four dams on the lower Snake River. The reservoirs created by the dams have made it possible to grow fruit trees, potatoes and vegetables in areas that would otherwise be desert landscapes. The dams have also made it feasible to move almost two-thirds of the state’s wheat crop carbon-free by barge on portions of the Snake and Columbia rivers to elevators in Portland, Ore., and then to markets overseas.
If the dams were removed, many wheat producers would not be able to make it. Infrastructure improvements could enable some farmers to move the wheat by road or rail, but that would mean comparatively more carbon emissions. Breaching the dams would mean many farmers could lose their livelihoods, the state would lose tax revenues, and a reliable, clean power source would be taken offline.
Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., have been outspoken advocates for these dams, and we’re lucky to have them. The dams not only provide power and infrastructure for our farmers, but a competitive alternative for powering our communities long term. Competition drives innovation, investment and keeps prices down for consumers.
The way we generate and distribute power is in a transitional phase, and more than ever we need an “all of the above” approach. Currently, most of our region uses a “vertically integrated” model. Essentially, a small group of regulated providers are tasked with generating power for everyone.
But as we transition to an electric grid built on more renewables, policymakers should consider a more competitive model here in the Northwest.
A competitive model will deliver more wide-scale efficiencies that our region needs — a system that relies on more market-based incentives for long-term investments and innovation. Hydropower, a renewable source, is a vital part of that power future, and it gives us an advantage on our path to reducing carbon emissions.
What we need is a competitive wholesale market. In many parts of the country, local providers compete in a regional wholesale market to purchase power from a variety of sources and facilitate its distribution. Ultimately, this gives providers more options to meet local needs in the most cost-effective way possible.
Beyond specific impacts on famers, the dams are critical components of our regional power system. Demands for energy rise and fall, depending on weather and other factors, but power authorities must be ready to meet the needs of homes and businesses under any circumstances. While solar and wind power have many benefits, they are still intermittent. The flow of the Snake River, on the other hand, is a constant. It serves our state’s energy needs while balancing a wide range of environmental concerns.
Ultimately, competition in the power sector spurs innovative problem solving and produces the best deal for ratepayers and taxpayers. In fact, a letter issued recently from former power market regulators affirm that innovative new technologies and clean energy resources will best thrive under a competitive wholesale market.
Thankfully, Reps. McMorris Rogers and Newhouse have been stalwart in standing up for hundreds of agricultural communities in our state and affirming that Snake River dams are essential to generating clean, reliable power in the most environmentally sound way possible.
Washington needs a competitive electricity market model that encourages regional power managers to go with the best mix of power sources to meet regional demands and our long-term goals.
Note: This originally appeared in print on July 31, 2021.