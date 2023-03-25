Recently I have been providing volunteer medical care at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission. It is a very rewarding practice. The patients who come there have few other options for non-emergent care. And the mostly volunteer staff (therapy, pharmacy and medical providers, nurses and students) are capable, kind and cheerful. It is an environment that fosters love, support and community.
Thus, upon reading the March 5 YH-R article about YUGM suing the state over LGBTQ rights, my disappointment was profound. Anti-LGBTQ violence has risen significantly in recent years and actions like this only stoke more discrimination, hate and violence.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10-24, and LGBTQ youths are four times more likely than their non-LGBTQ peers to attempt suicide (see https://www.thetrevorproject. org). It’s not that these youths are inherently more prone to depression and suicide. Rather, they are much more often stigmatized and mistreated in their communities and these stressors place them at much higher risk.
So, YUGM wishes to be able to refuse employment to otherwise-qualified candidates if they do not “abide by Christian beliefs,” including “abstaining from sexual conduct outside biblical marriage.”
My gosh, are we in Iran or Afghanistan? Every religious movement that starts down a path of judgment and discrimination has their Bible or Quran to back it up. What’s next? Who’s next? We should all be gravely concerned when this type of legitimized discrimination is requested.
All any of us want to do is live an authentic life, be our authentic selves.
At their best our government and religious institutions strive to help us do just that. We live in a country blessed with great diversity — of opinion, lifestyle, ethnicity. Let’s celebrate rather than stigmatize our differences!
YUGM is a Christian organization. So let’s ask: What would Jesus do? As a champion of the oppressed and dispossessed is there any doubt? He would choose the loving path — embrace rather than attack the LGBTQ community. Certainly he would NOT look at the current trend of increasing violence and engage in actions to make it worse.
Come on, YUGM — let’s choose the path of love in everything that we do!