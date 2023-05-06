Decriminalizing addiction by abandoning state drug possession laws seemed like the morally correct path. But it wasn’t. Everyone has passionate empathies. Everyone has good intentions at the start. But you have to follow it all the way to the end to make sure what you’re doing isn’t causing a secondary problem, much worse than the first.
And this is much worse.
Addiction is a complex issue. I know that firsthand. I’ve seen relatives and coworkers struggle. But to expect someone to live next to a pop-up crack house, with kids playing in the streets, is unconscionable.
And that is what is happening today in almost every town in Washington state. We have a police force standing at the ready, without a prayer. With no ability to act. With no way to stop this.
Why? Because of a state Supreme Court ruling that threw out a state law making drug possession a felony. State lawmakers passed a temporary fix that made possession a misdemeanor, but come July 1, all drugs could be essentially legal.
The Legislature failed to find a permanent solution during this past session, prompting Gov. Jay Inslee to call for a special session to give lawmakers another chance to get it right.
Whatever comes of that, the act of possessing drugs must remain a crime — a felony — while preserving the dignity of the person.
You can do both. You can punish the action without degrading the person. It’s possible. But with the current law as it stands, it’s giving the addict more opportunity, not less. And it’s hurting everyone in the process and helping no one.
But let’s forget about the addict for a moment. What about the rest of the population? Don’t they deserve clean air devoid of the stench of cooked up fentanyl next door? Or to freely use their own backyards? Or to expect that police can do something about people trespassing to access these RV drug dispensaries on neighboring properties?
Legislators have created a nightmare. And something has to give.
Law enforcement and city officials are trying. They want to help. They’re throwing everything at it. But they can only do so much because of these laws, or lack thereof.
The bottom line: This is ludicrous. Because when a 16-year-old can be arrested for a six-pack of beer but not heroin, something is clearly way off.
At last count, according to those in the know, there were about 100 of these drug dispensary RVs in backyards across our city. Think about that for a minute. Think of all the law-abiding families having to live with this nonsense next door.
The irony? One of the main reasons many lawmakers want to follow this route with drug possession laws is because they think it is disproportionately unfair to people of color. Well guess what? Most of the drug users and dealers, at least in this town, are white. So, in this instance, the lawmakers are dead wrong.
The assumption that decriminalizing drug possession will naturally herd all addicts to treatment facilities is also a fallacy. Instead, they are invading poorer neighborhoods where families have no means to fight back. If the felony remained, the addicts could be well on their way to recovery by now, instead of continuing their habits.
Sure, they’d be in a jail cell. But then at least, not everyone would go down with the ship. And families could return to enjoying their lives, or maybe even their yards. The idea that social services alone will solve this problem is laughable.
If you think this is another callus, conservative voice looking for more guns, you’d be absolutely wrong. In fact, I’m quite a bit left of a socialist.
This is serious. And when you’ve got conservatives and liberals saying the same thing, you’d better believe it’s time for a lawmaker to listen.