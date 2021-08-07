Perhaps you know someone who’s been sidelined by the pandemic. Perhaps that someone is you. If it is, you’re not alone.
At the beginning of 2020, Yakima County’s job market was flourishing. However, the pandemic shocked the workforce and caused 4,195 Yakima County residents to file unemployment claims in just one month. After a year of steady growth, the economy seems to be on the mend — with more job opportunities available to displaced workers.
However, many of us are finding that the game has changed. Specifically, workforce needs have evolved, and as a result, employers need workers with different skillsets.
If your work was disrupted by the pandemic, it’s time to reskill or upskill — and online learning can be the solution.
One study indicates that those who experienced a work change during the pandemic are over three times more likely to consider enrolling in education. In addition, these individuals are seeking alternative options such as noncollege learning during the economic recovery. The same share also said they would pursue an employer-based learning option.
The data demonstrates an adjustment in how we approach education. More than ever, learners are seeking flexible, diverse learning options to meet their needs. Online higher education is well suited to meet these changing needs and help disrupted workers get off the figurative bench and back in the game. Control over scheduling, reduced costs and streamlined delivery of accredited credentials are foundational to online higher education’s success in reskilling and upskilling.
Control
Approximately half of online college students are ages 28 to 38. In addition, more than 51% of all online students are employed full time, and 41% are parents. Many students fitting this description choose online learning because they want autonomy over their schedules, granting them control of their education. Being in control of their education means students don’t have to show up to class at a certain time. For most online courses, there are no face-to-face or time requirements for when students need to do their schoolwork. Instead, they can do their schooling when it is best for them, making it easier to juggle jobs and familial responsibilities along with their schooling.
Cost
Many online degree programs are substantially more affordable than degree programs at traditional institutions. According to one report, an online bachelor’s degree from a public college costs an average of $316 per credit hour, while an online bachelor’s degree from a private college costs an average of $488 per credit hour. The on-campus cost of that same degree from the same private college is $1,240 per credit — two and a half times as much as the online degree.
Accredited Credentials
Employers look to hire individuals with accredited degree and credential programs on their resume. When it comes to online schooling, students are often concerned if their degree holds the same value as a traditional degree. More than ever, online degree programs are well-received by employers, and accredited degree programs help demonstrate to students that they are getting a high-quality education. Earning credentials quickly through an online program lets us enter the workforce faster, and usually with less debt.
Employer-based learning opportunities are also emerging as a way for disrupted workers to reskill. For example, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) provides funding for continuing education, training and upskilling of existing employees through Incumbent Worker Training (IWT). IWT is a grant that provides funding to help eligible businesses effectively train and retain employees by providing skill improvement training for existing employees. Programs like this help increase the vitality of a business, boost retention by averting potential layoffs and upskill staff to enable opportunities for professional advancement.
One great resource for individuals who have been sidelined by the pandemic in the Yakima area is the South Central Workforce Council. The website offers resources to help people find work or advance in their careers.
A variety of roadblocks might stand between us and a degree or accredited credential. No matter the reason, now is the time to be courageous — to reconsider what we want to accomplish and how we want to move forward as we rise from the pandemic. It’s time to get back in the game.