Election over. Nothing new on the horizon while the city continues to languish with financial limitations of city services. A status-quo “store management” appears to be the city’s machination in lieu of a progressive development mandate.
Two city police officers (one retired) separately expressed to me recently their dismay as to why Yakima fails to pursue and attract industry like the efforts of Spokane and Tri-Cities. As one noted, there’s enough room for all here.
They were of the opinion that the complacent LACK OF development here (recalling the costly 2016 Horizon-2040 Study) limits the Police Department’s capabilities. One of the officers noted to me that while Yakima is a drug distribution hub it’s now a “cartel core!” Concurrently we have a not-for-profit hospital fighting off financial stressors on the hope the agreement with MultiCare of Tacoma may band-aid their financial shortcomings while the hospital’s physical facilities and services beg upgrading. How’s that going to come about on a 74%-plus government pay — paying 50% less than private pay? National average is 34.6%. Meanwhile, the feds haven’t raised their Medicare/Medicaid remuneration in 10 years!
The “wall” is the present city management/district-representative form of governing lacking an accountable vision-purposed mandate to build the city to benefit Yakima’s 93,000 residents — not just cater to the interests of one dominant industry that may object to competition to their labor hopper.
This council appears to be a bureaucracy working to its optimum passivity. Alternate commerce-industrial interests that a forward-thinking city may have in motion seem NOT an option in play for Yakima. Some 20-30% of the county/city’s population limit the economic interests of the 70-80% of the general population here who have few alternate employment-ladder or betterment options, resulting in a small middle-income population. Average Yakima area hourly wage across all incomes is $23.96 (14% below national average, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics as of May 2021). The average annual salary is $40,000 (according to Zippia), with the majority experiencing the restrictive effects of stagnation. They don’t know a solution.
The solution is squarely in the wheelhouse of the city’s charter to its bureaucratic management, who seem to default to running the city as-is, rather than as it could be.
The solution? A vision mandate requiring the council and city management to pursue additional industries whose new money and productive presence would complement city coffers, improve hospital care and add alternate income choices to the present employment limitations.
There it is!