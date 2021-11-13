To quote Dr. Albert Bartlett: “The greatest shortcoming of the human race is it inability to understand the exponential function.” Read the obituaries in the daily newspapers with regard to the total amount of offspring produced in an individual’s lifetime.
Ninety-seven percent of all scientists agree that global warming is the result of human activity. And the human population is growing exponentially.
In 1900, there were fewer than 1 billion people. By 1950, there were about 2.5 billion. When Paul Ehrlich wrote “The Population Bomb” in 1973, there were more than 3 billion people and the population has more than doubled since then.
Now there are about 8.4 billion people and in 12 years there will be another billion people belching carbon and consuming Earth’s resources.
The global population has a net increase of 80 million people every 365 days — the equivalent of two Californias. Scientists and biologists believe people could live sustainably if Earth’s population were stabilized around 2.5-3.5 billion.
The exponential growth of population and the burning of fossil fuels have placed us in a death spiral. The Arctic from Alaska, northern Canada to Siberia, is warming much faster than the rest of the planet. The permafrost on land in these vast areas is melting and methane is being released. Lakes, seas and oceans are also releasing methane.
The oceans are rising, heating up and becoming more acidic. The Greenland ice sheets are melting rapidly. Fossil aquifers are being depleted the world over. Just a degree or two at the wrong time in the germination cycle could play havoc with the world’s food supply. Stored surplus grain reserves are already dwindling. As these events happen, prices will go up accordingly and could lead to massive starvation and death.
Over the past 20 years, there have been international climate meetings in Kyoto, Japan; Copenhagen; Rio De Janeiro; Cairo; and finally, some success was accomplished in Paris in December 2015, when an accord was signed by 192 nations.
Yet none of the climate talks have ever included any substantive discussion about overpopulation for fear it would derail progress.
If we’re to save our way of life, world leaders should do several things:
- The United Nations should set up a flexible, worldwide, voluntary, free sterilization program with substantial cash incentives. Poorer countries with a low yearly per capita income would benefit greatly. The money to fund this program must be taken out of the world’s military budgets, which amount to about $1.8 trillion a year.
- About 225 million women of childbearing age worldwide have no access to contraception, and 47,000 women die every year for lack of safe abortions. Empowering women to make their own health decisions should be paramount. If we were to invest a measly $10-$15 billion a year in international family planning, we could prevent incalculable human suffering and slow population growth.
- At the same time, lack of equal rights for women is an abomination and a key player in the fight to bring things into balance. The organized religions of the world relegate women to subservient status. One powerful idea that would resonate with the women of the world would be to organize a million-woman march to surround the all-male Vatican for women’s equality.
- The U.N. should pass a non-binding resolution that commends couples for having two or fewer children. How does having large families affect class size? Does this affect budgets? (The local cost per student is about $11,000 per year for students in grades 1-12.) Perhaps it’s time to widen the conversation and discuss a temporary worldwide moratorium on childbearing.
The longer we wait to address the myriad issues of overpopulation, out-of-control climate change and the desecration of our environment on this precious blue globe of ours, the more gut-wrenching it will be. Human activity is pushing us and thousands of species we depend on for survival ever closer to the edge of extinction.