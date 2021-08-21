My brother died Feb. 24, 2020, of an illicit fentanyl overdose. Losing him was catastrophic. The ripple effect of grief is widespread and far-reaching. The puzzle pieces are scattered everywhere and as I sort, organize and categorize the shapes, some days an image materializes, but inevitably it reverts to a chaotic pile of pieces.
How do you capture the essence of someone in a few paragraphs? Pay tribute to the beauty, compassion, humor and love, and acknowledge the darkness of the disease?
My beautiful baby brother was an addict. The puzzle will never reveal the perfect landscape. It provides glimpses of a disease that is ominous and messy, filled with shame and grief.
Those who are left behind try to make sense of the nonsensical. It touches every part of your life, impacts every relationship. It destroys, manipulates, creates doubt, and denial and leaves a wide swath of destruction in its wake.
It is an awful sickness, it does not discriminate and we don’t treat it compassionately. Those who suffer from it, struggle in every aspect of their lives. They aren’t sent flowers when their illness strikes, or returns, for many, again and again. Addicts are rarely acknowledged as they live through their affliction trying, against so many odds, to beat back the beast. They don’t wear pink or any survivor paraphernalia. If they are spared the worst outcome of the accidental drug overdose, currently the leading cause of death in the United States for those under 50, or someone is around to administer Narcan, they might just make it. Until the next time. Those are steep odds to beat.
Grief. Nothing, absolutely nothing will placate the sadness when it hits. It can strike without warning, a tsunami of sorrow seemingly out of nowhere. The deepest sunsets, the cloudless days, not even nature trumps grief. You move throughout your day, the mundane, the ordinary, and then, it shows up. It blindsides.
I’ve constructed narrative after narrative as I’ve taken long walks alone, or woken up at 3 a.m. where the loudest voice drowns out any hope of rational thought. At times I carry the heaviness of helplessness, and the weight of responsibility, but those voices have quieted, the cassette tape frayed during these 18 months following his death. This soundtrack is so familiar and I now know when to turn down the volume.
My role is easy. I am alive. I am one of the lucky ones. I get up each day unburdened in that I don’t have to suffer the effects of a rampant and rapidly growing disease where I am shamed and stigmatized. I get to speak about substance use disorder for what it is, a complex illness that requires (easier) access to treatment that is rooted in both compassion and science.
Until we all remove the mask of stigma, and see that underneath we are facing an epidemic that is killing our young, our old, regardless of race or religion, of wealth or poverty, we will continue to comfort those ravaged by loss, the mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and on and on. Those who have lost their battle lived lives of meaning. They were beautiful and flawed. They were human.
Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. It is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.